News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Nationwide Boiler Inc. Keeps Plant Running With Five Superheat Steam, Trailer-Mounted Rental Boilers
Nationwide Boiler received the call on a Saturday afternoon and promptly sent the customer information on multiple boilers available to fulfill their capacity requirements. In less than one week, the order was placed for the rental of five (5) 75,000 lb/hr, 750 psi design / 750F superheat trailer-mounted watertube boilers. Nationwide Boiler quickly serviced each of the five (5) units, which are currently located at a storage facility near the job site. Although the internal process of engineering the site to tie-in five (5) temporary boilers took some time, Nationwide Boiler was able to hold the units for the customer until they were ready to receive them. The boilers are now on-site and being installed.
Nationwide Boiler Sales Engineer Tim McBride stated, "Instances like this is why we maintain a large stock of boilers, in various sizes and in multiples, in our rental fleet. We were fortunate enough to have an adequate amount of 75,000 lb/hr boilers available to meet their demand and provide a solution for our long time, loyal customer." Nationwide Boiler has nearly 100 boilers in their rental fleet and stores them at various locations across the United States.
For fifty years Nationwide Boiler Inc. has supplied superior solutions to meet the temporary and permanent boiler requirements of industrial companies worldwide. Today, the company continues to provide innovative products and has recently produced the world's largest 1,000 hp mobile boiler room and the world's largest 125,000 lb/hr trailer-mounted saturated steam boiler. With headquarters in Fremont, CA and sales representatives located across North America, Nationwide Boiler Inc. is committed to providing customers with 24-hour responsive, technical support and high quality solutions. Visit their website at https://www.nationwideboiler.com for more information.
Contact
Chelsey Ryker
***@nationwideboiler.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 14, 2017