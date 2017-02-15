News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
VeganFlix Announces Winner of First Annual Video Seed
Filmmaker Jasmine Leyva is named recipient of The VeganFlix Video Seed grant with 90-minute independent documentary, 'The Invisible Vegan'
Her film, 'The Invisible Vegan: A Movement Towards a New Consciousness', explores the issues involved with unhealthy dietary patterns in the African-American community, while also foregrounding the health and wellness possibilities enabled by plant-based vegan diets and lifestyle choices.
The documentary offers its viewers both historical and contemporary perspectives on the dietary trends among African-Americans while also showing how intertwined histories of slavery, twentieth-century socioeconomic inequalities, and the rise of Big Food have led to the increased consumption and subsequent dependence on meat, processed junk and fast food.
"With very few, if any, video grants offered to vegan-themed videos, we feel it's vitally important to bring awareness and support to aspiring filmmakers like Leyva who want to bring awareness to the benefits of veganism for people, the planet, and animals," explains Sara Millman, who is the Founder of VeganFlix.
Leyva's film was chosen due in part because of how uniquely it portrays the Vegan message while also portraying an accurate depiction of the healthy lifestyle it brings upon its practitioners.
Millman, noting that, "As people are 'going vegan' in increasing numbers world over, Veganflix is excited to showcase all of our stories."
Leyva has received a small monetary grant in honor of her film's win as well as promotion of her film online and on social media on behalf of the site. VeganFlix hopes that this recognition will act as inspirational fuel to others while also aspiring future filmmakers from all walks of life to create films that will further support the vegan journey. Leyva hopes that in turn, her work will in turn help to impact the world in a positive way.
Currently, VeganFlix is prepping for their upcoming 2017 Video Seed Grant submission period which is scheduled to open on March 17th. The winner of this year's grant will receive $2,500 in prize money on behalf of the award's new sponsor, the hunger relief and animal protection organization, A Well-Fed World. The winner will also receive future promotion of their film by VeganFlix. To learn more about the grant, please visit: www.veganflix.com/
About VeganFlix:
Founded in 2016 by independent filmmaker and writer Sara Millman, VeganFlix is the result of the artist's dedication to animal rights and her passion for films and storytelling. A vegan for 40 years and counting, her life's work has been to actively support and promote justice for all living beings. Her work has been screened and distributed on six continents.
For media inquires regarding VeganFlix individuals are encouraged to contact Founder, Sara Millman directly at 323-379-9779 or via email at veganflix@gmail.com. To learn more about the company, please visit: http://www.veganflix.com.
Media Contact
Founder, Sara Millman
323-379-9779
veganflix@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 15, 2017