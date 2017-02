VeganFlix Announces Winner of First Annual Video Seed

Filmmaker Jasmine Leyva is named recipient of The VeganFlix Video Seed grant with 90-minute independent documentary, 'The Invisible Vegan'

VeganFlix Film Winner, Jasmine Leyva

-- After a month-long process that involved reviewing thought-provoking and impressive vegan film submissions, VeganFlix has announced the winner of it'swhich explores and promotes animal justice while also contributing to vegan awareness in a positive way.Her film,, explores the issues involved with unhealthy dietary patterns in the African-American community, while also foregrounding the health and wellness possibilities enabled byand lifestyle choices.The documentary offers its viewers both historical and contemporary perspectives on the dietary trends among African-Americans while also showing how intertwined histories of slavery, twentieth-century socioeconomic inequalities, and the rise of Big Food have led to the increased consumption and subsequent dependence on meat, processed junk and fast food."With very few, if any, video grants offered to, we feel it's vitally important to bring awareness and support to aspiring filmmakers like Leyva who want to bring awareness to thefor people, the planet, and animals," explains Sara Millman, who is the Founder of VeganFlix.Leyva's film was chosen due in part because of how uniquely it portrays the Vegan message while also portraying an accurate depiction of the healthy lifestyle it brings upon its practitioners.Millman, noting that, "As people are 'going vegan' in increasing numbers world over, Veganflix is excited to showcase all of our stories."Leyva has received a small monetary grant in honor of her film's win as well as promotion of her film online and on social media on behalf of the site. VeganFlix hopes that this recognition will act as inspirational fuel to others while also aspiring future filmmakers from all walks of life to create films that will further support the vegan journey. Leyva hopes that in turn, her work will in turn help to impact the world in a positive way.Currently, VeganFlix is prepping for their upcomingThe winner of this year's grant will receive $2,500 in prize money on behalf of the award's new sponsor, the hunger relief and animal protection organization,. The winner will also receive future promotion of their film by VeganFlix. To learn more about the grant, please visit: www.veganflix.com/ veganflix-video- seed-grant About VeganFlix:Founded in 2016 by independent filmmaker and writer Sara Millman, VeganFlix is the result of the artist's dedication to animal rights and her passion for films and storytelling. A vegan for 40 years and counting, her life's work has been to actively support and promote justice for all living beings. Her work has been screened and distributed on six continents.For media inquires regarding VeganFlix individuals are encouraged to contact Founder, Sara Millman directly at 323-379-9779 or via email at veganflix@gmail.com. To learn more about the company, please visit: http://www.veganflix.com