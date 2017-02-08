News By Tag
LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking comes to Tampa, FL
LUMA offers two membership options for singles; entry as a passive member and as a proactive Premium Client.
Membership as a passive member will give singles entry to a free database. LUMA Matchmakers may meet and match passive members with a Premium Client.
Becoming a Premium Client will include a personalized matchmaking experience that is guided by a LUMA Matchmaker. Each Matchmaker is a certified Life Coach and provides Date Coaching to help clients put their best foot forward. The Matchmakers get to know their client's personality traits and desires and then matches them with an eligible match.
Premium services range from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele attract, meet and retain healthy, long-term relationships.
For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.
