Bronx Students Set to Shine in their 5th Annual Black History Month Show

BRONX, N.Y.
Resilience, Optimism, and Faith - Performing Tonight
- Feb. 15, 2017
- PRLog
-- In celebrating this year's Black History Month, Mott Hall 3 Resident twin sisters Alysa and Alexis Roberts continue their passion of writing, dancing, creating, and giving an outlet for their students to learn, experience and cultivate an alternative outlet to express themselves and shine. This year's show, now in it's fifth performance, titled, "Resilience, Optimism, and Faith" will take three students on an exploration during a class trip to The Museum of African-American History and Culture. There, they discover the resilience, optimism, and faith of a people with a long history colored with both tragedy and triumph in America. The audience gets the picture scene by scene as each still representation is set inside of a life-size frame. Students present their reflections on the impact of that emotional trek through the eras and highlight moments then that wake them now. From a deep slumber, like the levels below ground where the exhibits of a wretched past began, they, too, raise their level of understanding to the top floor, up to where the museum gradually builds, and reach for higher ground.
The event will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. at Mott Hall 3, 580 Crotona Park South, Bronx, NY 10456. Admission is free. For more information please visit https://www.peacebypieceproductions.com
Media Contact
Peace b Piece Productions / Mott Hall 3
Alexis Roberts
860.805.5164***@motthall3.com