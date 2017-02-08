News By Tag
KS2's HomeSalesOne Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne
KS2's HomeSalesOne offers homebuilders a cloud-based options and sales contract management system designed to improve the home buying experience, sell homes faster, reduce construction errors and maximize profit margins.
To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customers. With HomeSalesOne's JD Edwards integration, homebuilder sales activities are seamlessly integrated with Purchasing and other operations performed in JD Edwards. One of the key benefits with this integrated solution are a reduction in sales configuration and pricing errors.
"HomeSalesOne is the next generation solution for homebuilders looking for a Cloud-based Sales and Design Center Automation solution that fully integrates with JD Edwards – the preferred choice for large and growing homebuilders,"
"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers confidence that the integration between HomeSalesOne, v1.0 and JD Edwards EnterpriseOne 9.2 Homebuilder Management is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."
