United Premier Soccer League Experiencing Historic Playoffs Ahead Of Showcase Final
UPSL Quarterfinal Shootout Dethrones Recent Champion Before Thrilling Semifinals, Championship Final Set for Las Vegas
Keeping with its reputation as the tournament's team to beat, Nevada No. 1 seed FC Anahuac defeated Northern Division champions SFV Scorpions FC, 2-0, on Saturday night, Feb. 11.
United Premier Soccer League Commission Yan Skwara said, "Las Vegas Anahuac has proven to be a top team in our league the past two seasons and thus seeing Anahuac graduate to the final is not a surprise to many UPSL fans as they are a solid squad from top to bottom. The SFV Scorpions had a good playoff run this season, but Anahuac had a bit more gasoline in the tank to push itself into the Championship final where the team will meet another very tough opponent with Inter Arizona."
FC Anahuac (12-1-1) has not lost a game since November, and are led by Owner Manuel Gomez, the father of U.S. Men's National Team great Herculez Gomez.
Inter Arizona FC (2-0-0) is a UPSL Arizona Conference expansion team and is scheduled to start play in the 2017 Spring Season.
Time and site for the UPSL Championship Final will be announced this week. Tickets will be sold for this event.
"It will be a great game for fans to watch as we take the UPSL Championship Final for the first time to Las Vegas, Nevada," Skwara said. "The event will a double header, so look for details to be released shortly."
On the other side of the UPSL Playoffs Bracket, Inter Arizona FC, a first-time playoff team, upended the tournament's hottest team coming in to the semifinals, scoring a 2-1 win over Ozzy's Laguna FC on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Ozzy's Laguna FC, which defeated previously-unbeaten (16-0-0) L.A. Wolves FC in a UPSL Western Division Playoff Game on Sunday, Jan. 29, was coming off a shootout win over FC Strikers South Coast in the quarterfinals.
Played over two dates because of a field blackout, Ozzy's Laguna FC and FC Strikers South Coast first ended in a 1-1 draw on Feb. 4. The resulting shootout to determine a winner was postponed until Feb. 11 and before the start of the UPSL Semifinal Round game.
Ozzy's Laguna FC won the shootout, 4-2, setting up the game against Inter Arizona FC at Lake Forest Sports Park.
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/
www.twitter.com/
