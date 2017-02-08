 
News By Tag
* Mortgage
* Awards
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Canadian mortgage industry's biggest movers revealed

45 Mortgage professionals have been recognized as the movers and shakers of the mortgage world
 
TORONTO - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Canadian Mortgage Professional magazine has just released its annual Hot List report, featuring 45 of the most outstanding mortgage professionals in the country leading the way in the field.

From brokering major deals and acquisitions to launching new businesses, the individuals included on this year's Hot List managed to not just survive but thrive amidst the changes in the mortgage industry.

"It was a turbulent year for the Canadian mortgage industry but these brokers managed to thrive and continue to stay on top of their game," said Kimberly Banks, CMP journalist. "This report features 45 brokers who found creative ways to push industry boundaries, embrace technology, and fund a high level of quality deals, earning them a spot in this year's Hot List."

The full report is in issue 12.01 of Canadian Mortgage Professional, out now. The list is also available online at http://www.whichmortgage.ca/leading-mortgage-professionals/cmp-hot-list-2017/

###

Canadian Mortgage Professional, published by Key Media International, is Canada's leading independent magazine for mortgage brokers and professionals. With over 10,000 copies being distributed every month, it provides the latest news, developments and changes that affect the industry along with dedicated sales and marketing features that enable Canadian mortgage brokers to further develop their businesses.

For more information, please contact:

Katrina Ricarte

katrina.ricarte@keymedia.com

Contact
Katrina Ricarte
***@keymedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@keymedia.com
Tags:Mortgage, Awards, Business
Industry:Business
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Key Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share