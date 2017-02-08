 
Nancy Wilson of Heart To Debut Side Project Roadcase Royale At 5th Annual Rock Against MS Benefit

Richard Pryor to be Awarded the Platinum People Award At The Historic Los Angeles Theatre Saturday, March 25 2017
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rock Against MS Foundation is honored to present Nancy Wilson, founding member of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame group HEART and her critically acclaimed, newly formed side project ROADCASE ROYALE at the 5th Annual Rock Against MS Benefit Concert & Award Show – Saturday, March 25 at the Historic Los Angeles Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

Wilson has teamed up with former Prince band member and R&B singer Liv Warfield to form a new super group called ROADCASE ROYALE. The sound of ROADCASE ROYALE is muscular rock with some R&B/blues and in-depth ballads thrown in, reflecting the iconic sounds of both their respective bands.

Joining Wilson (guitar) and Warfield (vocals) are lead guitarist Ryan Waters (the musical director for Liv's solo work and Prince Protégé) along with HEART members Chris Joyner (keys), Dan Rothchild (bass), and Ben Smith (drums).

Get ready for an All-star studded event as the celebrities' sweep the orange carpet raising awareness and funding to help people suffering from multiple sclerosis. Furthermore, on this evening the RAMS Foundation willpresent seven (7) amazing individuals the Platinum People Award as they honor the humanitarian spirit of extraordinary individuals who have shown courage, compassion, and unselfish character.

This year RAMS is privileged to honor and celebrate the life of the world's most iconic and influential comedian, RICHARD PRYOR. This is an additional award, recently added for public figures that have created awareness and outreach to educate people of this ... As Richard Pryor said "This MS shit." "Richard's genius wasn't just making people laugh, he used his comedy as a way to communicate the truth," explains Pryor's wife Jennifer Lee Pryor. "More than anyone, Richard could appreciate RAMS' mission to not remain silent. RAMS uses every means possible to enlighten, inform and educate the public about MS. Telling the truth is their genius too."

TICKETS, ARTIST LINE-UP AND MORE INFORMATION WILL BE RELEASED FEBRUARY 15th!

Follow ROADCASE ROYALE on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Roadcase-Royale-700511530112381/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roadcaseroyale/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RoadcaseRoyale

For more show information go to: www.facebook.com/rockagainstMSfoundation,www.rockagainstms.org, www.richardpryor.com, www.billburr.com, www.getGass.com

