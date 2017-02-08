Church of Scientology Announces Historic Buildings Tour

The Historic Fort Harrison

Amber Skjelset

Amber Skjelset

-- On February 25th the Church of Scientology invites members of the community for a tour of the Fort Harrison and the Clearwater Building, both restored historic landmarks.The Manager of the Scientology Information Center, Mrs. Amber Skjelset, will be conducting a guided tour of the Fort Harrison and the Clearwater Building on February 25th at 1:30pm. The tour begins at the landmark Fort Harrison where its architectural restoration, well-maintained decor and beautiful furnishings can be seen. Visitors will learn about the building's history as well as current community activities.The Fort Harrison, standing 11 stories tall, was built in 1926. It was considered Clearwater's first "skyscraper,"which at that time was defined as a "building of 10-20 floors." The Fort Harrison was purchased by the Church of Scientology in 1975 making it the International Religious Retreat for visiting parishioners receiving religious services. In 2009, the Church undertook a top to bottom restoration of the Fort Harrison bringing it up to modern standards and polishing up its beautiful interiors.The historic Clearwater Building was built in 1918 as the Bank of Clearwater. It was also acquired by the Church in 1975 and now serves as the Scientology Information Center since July 2015. Guests will see its grand lobby, architectural restoration and gallery of audio-visual displays covering basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world and ongoing social programs."The Fort Harrison's beauty was breathtaking. I never knew it was so beautiful inside. I was also pleased to see what activities the Church has been doing in the community," said one local resident."We have been conducting regular tours of our historic buildings and they have become so popular that we are making them available on a monthly basis," said Ms. Skjelset.For more information or to RSVP please contact Amber Skjelset, the Scientology Information Center Manager at (727) 467-6966, amber@cos.flag.org or visit scientology-fso.orgAbout the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher,L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all."Photo caption: The Historic Fort Harrison, restored in 2009 welcomes the community for special tours and community events