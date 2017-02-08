News By Tag
Charity Coalition Offers Expansion for Non-profits
March Charity Coalition is inviting members and supports of Tampa Bay area non-profits to a networking luncheon.
The Charity Coalition has hosted luncheons since September 2014 and held two annual banquets, providing resources and networking opportunities for non-profits to expand their operations.
The March luncheon will highlight Keep Pinellas Beautiful (KPB), the local chapter of the national charity, Keep America Beautiful. KPB fulfills its mission of improving and protecting our natural environment through raising community awareness and engagement.
The luncheon's program will also feature a special "round-table networking" for attendees to participate in and expand their contacts. There is no cost to attend.
"I'm so glad that you reached out to me and I was able to attend," said one attendee, "I met exactly the right person and now we are going to be working together! I'll be at the next one, just mark me down."
The Church of Scientology acquired the Fort Harrison in 1975. Since its top-to-bottom restoration in 2009, the Fort Harrison has hosted over 500 community events. Its facilities are made available to non-profits for their own event.
For more information or to RSVP for the Charity Coalition, please call 727-467-6860 or email j.webb@cos.flag.org.
About the Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations.
Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization
***@cos.flag.org
