News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Investment Outlook for Boise in 2017
With the recent bump in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, cap rates may begin to rise slightly, but a minor increase will not have a significant impact on transaction volume. In many instances, banks have already factored in the increase ahead of the Fed's announcement since they are closely tied to the 10-year Treasury bond. The new administration has mentioned that inflation may be encouraged. If this begins to occur in 2017, investors may look to put more capital into real estate, which is viewed as a safe haven for an inflationary economy.
The multifamily market will remain strong in the Boise MSA as newly developed product continues to be steadily absorbed. Rising interest rates may encourage potential first-time home buyers to wait and continue to rent, further driving up occupancy and rental rates.
*Above is an excerpt from our Year End Market Watch publication. To receive a free copy, please email info@tokcommercial.com (mailto:info@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse