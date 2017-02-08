ProEx Physical Therapy announces Laurie Allien as Exercise Technician

ProEx Laurie Allien

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Laurie Allien of Medford, Massachusetts has joined the firm as an Exercise Technician in the Beverly location.In this role, under the supervision of staff members, she motivates, safeguards and assists patients with their therapeutic exercise programs.Allien is a recent graduate of Keene State College with a Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science. She is First Aid and AED certified.Prior to joining ProEx Allien was a Rehabilitation Intern with Monadnock Community Hospital and a Fitness Trainer with Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services.Allien lives in her hometown of Medford where in her spare time she enjoys basketball and track."We welcome Laurie to the ProEx team," said Laura Berube, Clinic Manager of the ProEx Beverly location. "She is energetic, enthusiastic and dedicated to the well-being of clients – all qualities that define our people focused organization."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com