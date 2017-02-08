Among Legends premieres new single through Dying Scene

A new single has been released by Waterloo pop-punk band Among Legends. 'The Wall' premiered exclusively through Dying Scene, and will be featured on the band's new EP Starting Over, scheduled for release on February 28.

-- "'The Wall' is a song about never giving up on the people you care about," said Cameron Bechtloff, lead guitarist of Among Legends and primary songwriter for the single. "The strongest relationships can make it through some pretty bitter fights, and this song takes place in one of those times where that bond is really tested.""I love playing this song live," said Sara Fellin, drummer of Among Legends. "Every instrument gets a chance to shine. The bass is strong and melodic, the guitar work is really dynamic, and the drums have this cool, unique pattern. Everything just works so well together."'The Wall' premiered exclusively through Dying Scene and will be streaming online until February 17, when it will become available across all major streaming platforms and on amonglegends.com. It will be included in Starting Over, the upcoming EP from Among Legends, which is scheduled to be released on February 28.Contact Mitchell Buchanan at (905) 964-8504 or band@amonglegends.com.Pop-punk band Among Legends combines catchy, energetic music with messages of inclusiveness and positivity. Their debut EP Charles St was released in April 2016 to strong support from radio stations and music blogs worldwide, including For The Love Of Punk, Canadian Beats, Pure Grain Audio, and 100.3fm CKMS Waterloo. Their standalone single "We Were Vaguely Saints" was released in September 2016, and was met with support from renowned music sites, including Exclaim! Music and Dying Scene. Among Legends will release a new EP titled Starting Over on February 28, 2017.