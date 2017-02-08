News By Tag
Don't Get Caught Hauling An Unsecured Load In Your Pickup Truck
DTC Enterprises, Inc. introduces new product, TieDownPro to eliminate the frustrations of hauling cargo in a pickup truck bed
Securing your load correctly can be the difference between life and death for the drivers sharing the road with you. Law enforcement officers are issuing more citations for improperly and hazardously tied down loads because many people are forced to use the fender wells, bumpers, frames and even the side mirrors as quick-and-dirty tie down points. These insufficient points are unable to provide a sturdy anchor and rope often loses tension during the securement process. As a result, equipment, tools or furniture fly out of the pickup truck bed. Even at relatively low speeds, improperly secured items will easily come loose. An object weighing only 20 pounds, flying out of the back of a truck traveling 55 mph, can impact a windshield, motorcyclist or pedestrian with as much as a half a ton of force.
Dan remarked, "Before the TieDownPro, when I loaded up a truck, there were no secure places to tie my rope. It was always with hope and a prayer that everything stayed in the truck until I got to where I needed to go."
The TieDownPro provides the necessary tie down points needed to safely secure a load. This unique, removable anchor point can be used on most makes and models of pickup trucks with free access under the bed rail. The easy clamp-on, no-drill installation provides a quick way to add anchor points where they are needed most. The TieDownPro's patent pending T-head holds rope tight, allowing a single person to secure a load in minutes. It is constructed from weather-proof, corrosion-resistant aluminum to provide excellent performance over a long, serviceable lifetime. DTC Enterprises, Inc. is working with a local manufacturer in Vancouver, WA to provide a quality anchor point system. Currently, the TieDownPro is in its first full production run and is expected to be available for sale at www.tiedownpro.com by the end of February or early March 2017.
Visit www.tiedownpro.com for more information and to get on the waiting list. Early subscribers will be notified when the TieDownPro is available for purchase and gain exclusive access to a special, unadvertised discount.
About DTC Enterprises, Inc.
DTC Enterprises, Inc., dba TieDownPro, is a family owned and operated business located in Battle Ground, Washington. They are a startup business whose mission is to provide pickup truck users a high quality tie down system made in the USA. You can reach out to DTC Enterprises, Inc. by sending an e-mail to office@tiedownpro.com, phoning Dan or Tanna Cain at 360.573.3004, or liking their page on Facebook at http://facebook.com/
Contact: Dan or Tanna Cain
***@tiedownpro.com
