News By Tag
* Led
* Smd Led
* White Led
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SunLED Announces New HRS Series – Heart Rate Sensor LEDs
SunLED's HRS Series is available in 0603 and 1206 packages which are ideal for any compact devices such as wearable electronics
SunLED's HRS Series is available in 0603 and 1206 packages which are ideal for any compact devices such as wearable electronics. A variety of viewing angles are available to provide design flexibility. Specific wavelengths of λP=520nm; λD=525nm are deployed in this series, which is the key to having an accurate heart rate measurement.
Product Features
· Industry standard 0603 and 1206 footprints
· Optimal wavelength for heart rate sensor applications
· λP=520nm; λD=525nm
· High intensity output at low currents
· Compact package selections ideal for wearables
· Flat lens and dome lens versions available
· Multiple viewing angle options
Product Application
· Heart rate sensor
About SunLED
SunLED is one of the world's leading manufacturers of optoelectronic components. The company offers an extensive line of LED Lamps, Surface Mount LEDs, and LED Displays that are RoHS and REACH compliant. Manufacturing with state of the art equipment, SunLED supports high profile customers with production capabilities exceeding 350 million LEDs per month. The company has an unwavering commitment to service and quality for supporting engineering requirements, while assisting with the next advancements in electronic innovations.
SunLED Company, LLC
4010 Valley Blvd. #100
Walnut, CA 91789-0935 U.S.A.
+1-909-594-6000
E-mail: sales@SunLEDusa.com
Web site: www.SunLEDusa.com
Media Contact
4010 Valley Blvd. #100
Walnut, CA 91789-0935 U.S.A.
9095946000
***@sunledusa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse