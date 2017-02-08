 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


SunLED Announces New HRS Series – Heart Rate Sensor LEDs

SunLED's HRS Series is available in 0603 and 1206 packages which are ideal for any compact devices such as wearable electronics
 
 
HRS-160x120 Tile
HRS-160x120 Tile
 
WALNUT, Calif. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Optoelectronic components have been evolving in application usages ever since its inception.  What started out as simple indicator lights for ON/OFF purposes eventually expanded to LEDs being used aesthetically, enhancing the product in ways beyond indication.  SunLED has proudly been a leading manufacturer in each of these turning points in opto technology.  Lighting the way towards the next chapter in LED evolution, SunLED introduces the HRS Series - Heart Rate Sensor LEDs.

SunLED's HRS Series is available in 0603 and 1206 packages which are ideal for any compact devices such as wearable electronics.  A variety of viewing angles are available to provide design flexibility.  Specific wavelengths of λP=520nm; λD=525nm are deployed in this series, which is the key to having an accurate heart rate measurement.

Product Features

·         Industry standard 0603 and 1206 footprints

·         Optimal wavelength for heart rate sensor applications

·         λP=520nm; λD=525nm

·         High intensity output at low currents

·         Compact package selections ideal for wearables

·         Flat lens and dome lens versions available

·         Multiple viewing angle options

Product Application

·         Heart rate sensor

About SunLED

SunLED is one of the world's leading manufacturers of optoelectronic components. The company offers an extensive line of LED Lamps, Surface Mount LEDs, and LED Displays that are RoHS and REACH compliant. Manufacturing with state of the art equipment, SunLED supports high profile customers with production capabilities exceeding 350 million LEDs per month. The company has an unwavering commitment to service and quality for supporting engineering requirements, while assisting with the next advancements in electronic innovations.

SunLED Company, LLC
4010 Valley Blvd. #100
Walnut, CA 91789-0935 U.S.A.
+1-909-594-6000
E-mail: sales@SunLEDusa.com
Web site: www.SunLEDusa.com

Media Contact
4010 Valley Blvd. #100
Walnut, CA 91789-0935 U.S.A.
9095946000
***@sunledusa.com
