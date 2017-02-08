 
February 2017





Morristown Gateway Apts on Ridgedale Ave in Morristown, NJ offers FREE On-Site Parking

The Morristown Apt. market is the hottest West of Hoboken, and Morristown Gateway is offering free on-site parking and for a limited time, half commission for qualified renters. Tours available by appointment.
 
 
Morristown Gateway Apts at 12 Ridgedale Ave, Morristown, NJ
Morristown Gateway Apts at 12 Ridgedale Ave, Morristown, NJ
 
MORRISTOWN, N.J. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Renters, who want to live in popular Morristown, but don't want the hassle of finding parking or parking a distance from their home, should make an appointment to tour Morristown Gateway (http://morristowngateway.com/), the new upscale, mid-rise pet friendly apartment building at 12 Ridgedale Avenue within steps of Midtown NYC direct trains, the famous Green and Route 287. According to Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Mendham (https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/nj/mendham/agent/jacqueline-rossi/aid_8857/listings/), these immediate occupancy two-bedrooms, two full bath apts. are the most spacious new choices in the area and include free on-site parking, a walk-in closet and in-unit washer and dryer.

What's more, select apts. start from only $2,700 per month. For a limited time, the owner will pay half the broker's commission for qualified renters. Tours available by appointment.

"This is the place to be," states Broker / Sales Associate Jacqueline "Jackie" Rossi Greene of Coldwell Banker in Mendham. "Renters know Morristown is the hottest address west of Hoboken and for good reason. Residents here enjoy a chic city-style neighborhood with everything you need just steps away including grocery stores, specialty shops, bars, yoga, theaters, a wonderful variety of dining, spas, banks, dry cleaners and just about every convenience within walking distance of the famous Morristown Green."

She adds, "Commuters, too, enjoy the ease of trains direct to NYC and Routes 287 with quick access to Routes 80 and 78 to bring them to just about anywhere in the tri-state area and airports."

Rossi Greene further explains, "For a limited time, JMOC Builders, one of northern NJ's most respected luxury home builders, is paying half of the commission which can translate into more than $1,300 in savings. The security deposit is only $750, too. Among the available apts., there are light and bright corner units. Now is the time to make the move to Morristown Gateway."

Sales Associate Pamela "Principe" Golgolab of Coldwell Banker in Mendham describes, "These apartments have that wow factor like those you find in NYC and Hudson County, but with more square footage, top notch construction and all at a fraction of the cost. Residents enjoy a beautiful entry lobby and common area with elevator to all three floors. Each unit is adorned with today's latest design trends including open living concept with hardwood floors, a stylish kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of espresso colored maple wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Depending on the apt., some kitchens offer a breakfast bar."

Two soothing tiled baths (one with a tub and one with a shower stall), nine-foot ceilings, in-unit washer/dryer, carpeted bedrooms with large or walk-in closets and plenty of windows complete each unit.

JMOC Builders is no stranger to the creation of high end luxury homes, apartments and commercial properties. The team of professionals developed the highly successful Bay Street Commons apartments in Montclair. For Morristown Gateway, the firm chose Studio g2 Architects of Bernardsville to create the comfortable, suburban feel in this one-of-a-kind urban setting.

Tours are available by appointment. Please contact Broker / Sales Associate Jacqueline Rossi Greene of Coldwell Banker in Mendham on cell at (732) 887-8538, direct at (973) 543-3912, or jackiegreene1@gmail.com, or Sales Associate Pamela Golgolab also of Coldwell Banker in Mendham on cell at (908) 625-1929 or pamela.golgolab@cbmoves.com and in the Office at (973) 543-2552. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/morristowngateway/) or visit MorristownGateway.com or Coldwellbankerhomes.com.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 55 offices with more than 3,100 affiliated sales associates serving all communities from Rockland County, N.Y. to Monmouth County, New Jersey. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, N.Y. is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for more information.

Pamela Golgolab
Click to Share