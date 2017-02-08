News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Thiel College challenges alumni and friends to find their 'perfect match'
Thiel College has set a goal of 300 donors for its annual Match Day campaign which kicks off February 21.
The event supports The Thiel Fund and is centered around dollar-for-dollar and bonus gift match funds that will be made available in response to gifts from alumni and friends of the College.
Donors will be presented with match challenges from academic programs, alumni, athletics and other affinity groups, including $20,000 in funds from alumni to encourage Greek participation. If the 300-donor goal is met, the College will unlock $50,000 in matching gift funds.
In preparation for the event, Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)
Last year, the one-day fundraising campaign raised more than $200,000, surpassing its initial donor goal by noon. Greek participation was an important component, with 63 percent of donors being sorority or fraternity members. This year, the College Advancement office is hopeful that they will see similar success, and have expanded the challenges to encourage widespread participation.
"The Thiel community is marked by their generosity,"
• Viist the Perfect Match page to make a donation or to view a full list of challenges (http://www.thiel.edu/
Thiel College has been ranked alongside top national research institutions for alumni generosity by Forbes Magazine's Grateful Grads Index (https://www.thiel.edu/
About The Thiel Fund
The Thiel Fund is the College's largest source of unrestricted funds. It supports need-based scholarships, academic programming, athletics and campus improvements. It also provides for unforeseen expenses, student needs and special opportunities.
Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse