February 2017
McCarthy Building Companies to Build New Parking Garage for the University of Arizona

 
 
University of Arizona parking structure rendering
University of Arizona parking structure rendering
 
TUCSON, Ariz. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- McCarthy Building Companies recently began construction on the much anticipated new $22 million five-level, 282,000-square-foot South Stadium Parking Structure for the University of Arizona (UA) in Tucson, Ariz.

Upon completion, the garage will include 915 parking spaces, which increases the number of parking spaces by 735 from the existing surface parking lot. The garage will be located south of 6th Street, near student housing and athletic facilities. The UA has sold all available permits for campus parking spots and has established a growing waiting list for parking permits, determining a need for the additional spaces.

"This project will help to relieve parking congestion on campus, and will complete in time for the Fall semester," said Jim Brandt, project director for McCarthy Building Companies. "This is McCarthy's first Design-Build project with the University of Arizona and we have enjoyed working with the university's Planning, Design and Construction team to bring a much-needed parking solution to the campus."

The construction project involves utility relocations, mass excavation, elevator pit, drilled piers, grade beams and cast-in-place columns, which are in progress. Designs for the Warren Avenue re-alignment and related egress features are being finalized.

The 6th Street and Warren Avenue intersection has been redesigned to align with National Championship Drive to the north and will include a traffic signal, which is expected to greatly improve traffic flow throughout the area and increase efficiency and safety. Sidewalks and bike lanes will be added along Warren Avenue.

The project is expected to be complete in August 2017. A live construction camera and other details can be viewed at http://www.pdc.arizona.edu/project/13-9168.

About McCarthy Building Companies:

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complexbuilding challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 16th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2016). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-owners/). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).
McCarthy Building Companies
