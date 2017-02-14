Country(s)
A Medical Malpractice Drama Unfolds in Legal Thriller Book THE DISCOVERY
Intricacies of a Doctor-Patient Relationship Span 20 Years With Dire Consequences in Fictional Novel
In 1952, a pregnant seventeen-year-
In 1972, Greg Weston, a twenty-year-
After Harry receives word that he is being sued, his attorney advises him that the malpractice insurance he carried in 1952 will not cover even a fraction of the multimillion-
In THE DISCOVERY, the authors connect the lives of two individuals across two decades, exposing vulnerabilities, bitterness, and frailties. As the case moves forward, a key witness's testimony alters the lives of both men.
In writing THE DISCOVERY, Goodman and Kraft's intentions were to offer readers multidimensional characters with real-world problems and to bring awareness to the severe affect malpractice lawsuits can have on physicians' professional and personal lives.
About the Authors
Author/historian Louis Kraft has focused his energy on producing work that highlights racism and the human experience of people who have put their lives on the line to prevent war. He has written articles for magazines and nonfiction (Gatewood & Geronimo) books. Kraft returned to fiction writing when he collaborated with Robert S. Goodman on The Discovery.
Robert S. Goodman, MD has been in private practice since 1966, specializing in internal medicine. During his fifty-plus-year career, Goodman has been involved in hospital politics and served as chief of staff at Encino Hospital Medical Center. Dr. Goodman's experience testifying as an expert witness in defense of hospitals and doctors contributed to his interest in writing The Discovery.
THE DISCOVERY
311 pages
Softcover, $17.99; ISBN: 151974506
E-book, $2.99; ISBN-13: 978-1519745064
Publication date: April 2016
Published by Create Space
Available (Kindle and softcover) at Amazon: www.amazon.com and Barnes and Noble: www.bn.com
