Rock duo Monsanto/Nickoloff releases debut single 'Without You'

Monsanto Nickoloff

-- The two-man team of rock music known as Monsanto/Nickoloff has released their debut single, "Without You." The track has been proudly published as an independent record release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Grooving, rolling, and featuring the skills and talents of two true American veterans of rock, "Without You" is a track which will put Monsanto/Nickoloff on the map across the USA and beyond.Monsanto/Nickoloff are Reg Monsanto and John Nickoloff. They cite as main artistic influences Kiss, Journey, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Eagles, Def Leppard, "and many more." The strength of the '80s rock sound which continues to distinguish groups like Jovi, Halen, Leppard, etc. is equally strong on Monsanto/Nickoloff's "Without You" debut single, and fans of these will enjoy it immensely.Asked to describe the themes of the song, Monsanto/Nickoloff write, "Positivity and Hope. We believe that everything happens for a reason, and that something good always follows something bad.We want for the listener to find the positive in the negative. It's there."Reg Monsanto and John Nickoloff are from New York and Indiana, respectively. They met in Daytona Beach, Florida in 1994 and formed a popular rock group at that time called RainLord. RainLord went on to release several records and receive national radio circulation. When the band went on extended hiatus, the two continued their collaboration."Without You" was co-written in 2016 and represents the first official fruit of their ongoing creative efforts."John and Reg are excited," their current bio states, "about the prospect that this could lead to more of what they both love to do.""Without You" by Monsanto/Nickoloff is available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital music retailers now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com