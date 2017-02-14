 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Southern Ocean Chamber "Open for Business" To Offer How to Sign a Commercial Lease Class

Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce continues it's Open for Business program with Ocean County College Continuing and Professional Education Business Engagement Program. March class features four hour focus on Commercial Lease basics
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Southern Ocean County Chamber recognizes that success or failure of any business could be linked to basic terms of the lease you sign. Commercial Leases differ significantly from residential leases. New/Existing business owners and landlords will learn legal firm  Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks, LLC on what they need to understand.

Using an actual commercial lease topics to be covered include: How Commercial Leases Differ from Residential Leases; What is a Commercial Lease?  Making sure parties and property are clearly identified; Making sure that landlord and tenant responsibilities are clearly identified; understanding cost responsibility; who pays for maintenance, insurance, taxes; renovation costs; utilities; landscape and/or snow removal; The Americans with Disabilities Act; Subleasing – why it may be important; and Procedures for dispute resolution and conditions for lease termination.

Anyone interested in taking the class can choose either date scheduled March 2 or March 99:00am – 1:00pm at the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Building in Ship Bottom.

For more information on how to register or join the chamber, please contact Southern Ocean Chamber office at 609 494 7211 or stop in at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom NJ M-F 10am to 4pm. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram as Southern Ocean Chamber and tune in on Mondays 9am and 6pm for the LBI Region Report Radio Show on WBNJ 91.9FM or at www.visitLBIRegion.com

Follow us on social media as LBI Region or Southern Ocean Chamber

Lori Pepenella
Southern Ocean Chamber
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Southern Ocean Chamber, Commerical Lease Class, Lbi Region
Business
Ship Bottom - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Page Updated Last on: Feb 14, 2017
