Southern Ocean Chamber "Open for Business" To Offer How to Sign a Commercial Lease Class
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce continues it's Open for Business program with Ocean County College Continuing and Professional Education Business Engagement Program. March class features four hour focus on Commercial Lease basics
Using an actual commercial lease topics to be covered include: How Commercial Leases Differ from Residential Leases; What is a Commercial Lease? Making sure parties and property are clearly identified; Making sure that landlord and tenant responsibilities are clearly identified; understanding cost responsibility;
Anyone interested in taking the class can choose either date scheduled March 2 or March 99:00am – 1:00pm at the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Building in Ship Bottom.
For more information on how to register or join the chamber, please contact Southern Ocean Chamber office at 609 494 7211 or stop in at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom NJ M-F 10am to 4pm. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram as Southern Ocean Chamber and tune in on Mondays 9am and 6pm for the LBI Region Report Radio Show on WBNJ 91.9FM or at www.visitLBIRegion.com
