Bosco Tech's Sixth Annual Yurak Memorial Run/Walk to Be Held on Feb. 18
Proceeds from the event will benefit Bosco Tech's Yurak Athletic Center (YAC), the school's state-of-the-
Race registration is $35 per runner; groups of 10 or more are $30 per runner, and high school student runners are $25. Online registration is available at www.eventbrite.com, under "Yurak Run" and same-day registration will be available at the check-in table. Racing fees, finisher medals, and goody bags are included; online registrants will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Plaques will be awarded to the top three male and female runners and to the fastest runner under 18 years of age.
Runner check in begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. The health fair will run throughout the morning. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony. Bosco Tech is located at 1151 San Gabriel Boulevard, Rosemead. Free parking is available. Contact Anna Chu at (626) 940-2070 or achu@boscotech.edu for more information.
Celebrating its sixty second year, Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative STEM curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of five applied science and engineering fields. Each year for the past several years, one hundred percent of the graduating class has earned college acceptances. Visit www.boscotech.edu for more information.
According to Niche.com, Bosco Tech ranks in the top three of all-boys schools in the Los Angeles metro area and among the top 100 all-boys high schools in America. Founded in 2002 by Carnegie Mellon University students as CollegeProwler.com, Niche provides reviews from everyday experts on neighborhoods, colleges, and K-12 schools to provide students, families and professionals with insight into important life decisions.
Media Contact
Karen Krynen
626-940-2000
***@boscotech.edu
