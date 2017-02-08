Pilot Episode Offers Preview of New TV Female Action-Adventure Series

"Detective Samantha Sturgess," Described as "Charlie's Angels Meets Indiana Jones," Seeks TV Slots, Sponsors

Samantha Sturgess

Lauren Holmes

-- Henry Buchmann, an accomplished actor and producer, has announced that his new TV series, which had been in the writing and planning stages for the better part of several years, now has a pilot episode 'in the can.' Described as "Charlie's Angels meets Indiana Jones," the series, "Detective Samantha Sturgess," written by Buchmann and Jamie McCall and which also features his acting talents, is said to combine "mysticism with adventure, sci-fi and the paranormal."According to Buchmann, "The series follows three women with extraordinary abilities in a time when men ruled the world. Detective Sturgess and her cohorts are beauties that team up and use their knowledge of Shaolin Kung Fu fighting, extraordinary paranormal forces and dark secrets to fight for justice and truth, mostly as it relates to victimized women around the world.""Detective Samantha Sturgess" features a carefully selected ensemble of both female and male talent, "who are sure to be famous after the series airs," says Buchmann. The adventurous episodes, scheduled for filming, include "Pearl Harbor" and "The Temple of Kali." The lady sleuths travel around the world and across time solving puzzling cases and rescuing ancient powerful artifacts. Episodes are completed through Season 3 of the series. The series has also been cast. According to Buchmann, the following players have been signed for the indicate roles: (Lead) Sandra Casa, Jamie McCall, Lisa McConnell, Mike Dopud, Gregory Schwab, Ted Siok, and pre-cast Tom Sizemore and Ryan Robbins.Henry Buchmann is both an award-winning screen writer and actor. He has studied screen writing and "dramaturgy"at the University of Darmstadt and was awarded Best Screen Writing Student of the Year in 2013 and best screenplay award at Los Angeles Filmfestival 2015