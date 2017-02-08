 
News By Tag
* Traumatic Brain Injury
* Neurology
* Concussion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Minneapolis
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Research Director at Mount Sinai to Present LETBI Study at Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Traumatic Brain Injury
* Neurology
* Concussion

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Minneapolis - Minnesota - US

MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Kristen Dams-O'Connor, Associate Professor and Co-Director of the Brain Injury Research Center at the Mount Sinai Injury Control Research Center, will be presenting an overview of the late effects of TBI (LETBI) study at Arrowhead Publishers' 7th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference. This conference will be taking place May 24-25th, 2017 in Washington, DC.

This study has shown that traumatic brain injury with a loss of consciousness may be associated with Parkinson's disease later in life, but not Alzheimer's or incident dementia. These clinical findings directly contradict the general assumptions regarding the relationship between traumatic brain injury and Alzheimer's disease.

At the conference, Dr. Dams-O'Connor will highlight preliminary findings of the LETBI study, including co-registered antemortem and postmortem neuroimaging with histopathological correlation and extensive in-vivo phenotypic characterization in several cases. For more information on the conference, visit: http://tbiconference.com/.

With extensive in-vivo characterization of over 7,000 patients with a history of chronic moderate-severe TBI, this study is the largest study ever conducted on this topic. The study suggests that clinicians may be misdiagnosing late-life TBI-related neurodegeneration as Alzheimer's disease, which requires a different treatment altogether. For more information on the study, visit: http://www.mountsinai.org/about-us/newsroom/press-release....

Arrowhead Publishers' annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference provides a unique platform for a variety of stakeholders to present original research and analysis aimed at providing a full picture of the progress being made towards better diagnosis, treatment and long-term care for TBI survivors. This conference unites researchers and clinicians from industry, academia, the military and government to present ground-breaking research in a variety of areas related to traumatic brain injury. For more information, visit: http://tbiconference.com/home/brochure.

For more information, please contact:

John Waslif: Managing Director

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 700

john.waslif@tbiconference.com

Rachel Donlon: Marketing Associate

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 701

rachel.donlon@arrowheadpublishers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arrowheadpublishers.com Email Verified
Tags:Traumatic Brain Injury, Neurology, Concussion
Industry:Medical
Location:Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arrowhead Publishers and Conferences News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share