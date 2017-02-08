Country(s)
Industry News
Scottsdale-Based Reign Wins International Esports Tournament in Canada
The team also announced that it has retained Black Dog Venture Partners as an advisor and BDVP's CEO Scott Kelly will serve as the team's Chief Revenue Officer
Reign recently sent their League of Legends roster to LAN ETS, one of the largest gaming events in Canada. While Reign is based in Scottsdale, they recruit players and staff from all over the world which is not uncommon in esports. Reign's League of Legends roster is based in Toronto, Canada.
After a grueling Day One of the tournament, Reign was able to quickly turn around and shake off their exhaustion to finish the semifinals 2-1 and then win the finals 2-1. The win gave them immense exposure, with popular gaming brands such as NVIDIA tweeting their congratulations.
James Swann, the mid laner for Reign, had high praise for the event and his team following their victory, "LANETS was great; the event was well run and all staff and partners were very impactful to its success. I'm really proud of how my team was able to battle through some issues we faced and still come out on top. We really proved how strong we can be moving forward."
The rise of esports in the last few years has been explosive. What started as friends playing together in basements has become a global phenomenon that has sold out World Cup soccer stadiums and Madison Square Garden. Esports has vaulted into national conversations with games appearing on ESPN and websites scrambling for coverage and exclusive rights for leagues. The money that is currently pouring into esports is also unable to be ignored, with major sports franchises such as the Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat, and the Boston Bruins all staking their claim in this expanding ecosystem.
"Everyone at Reign is incredibly bright and has years of esports experience,"
"The primary way esports differs from traditional sports is that a lot of things can be done remotely," said Del Brocco. "We aren't restricted to only using players from the local area, so we are able to cast a wider net to make sure that we are getting the best possible talent. I'm really proud of how the team performed at LAN ETS and I expect great things out of them moving forward."
Now that Reign has an international tournament win under their belt, they'll move forward to their next set of goals that have been laid out by Del Brocco. "We have a direction that we as a team have decided is how things should function. We're rapidly moving down that list of checkpoints that we've set up, and we plan on being a major player in esports for years to come."
The team also announced that it has retained Black Dog Venture Partners as an advisor and BDVP's CEO Scott Kelly will serve as the team's Chief Revenue Officer.
Visit https://Reign.gg and follow Reign at https://twitter.com/
Contact
Scott Kelly
4802063435
scott@blackdogventurepartners.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse