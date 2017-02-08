 
Colorado Springs families gaining energy independence with EcoMark solar energy systems

 
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Colorado ranks in the top five sunniest states—based on length of days, total hours of sun and number of clear days. It's one of the reasons that adding solar energy systems has been so beneficial for Colorado Springs area residents.

"We're finding that home owners are very receptive to having their own 'personal power plant' as a good way to save money on energy costs," says Alex Valdez, EcoMark Solar CEO/President. "For the past 18 months, we have been actively going door to door in Colorado Springs and having conversations with residents about adding a solar energy system to their home. We've found that residents are very open to having the 'energy independence' that comes with owning your own solar energy system."

Ralph and Zaida De Blasio, who live close to Fort Carson, and Tom and Vicky Fleecs, who live in central Colorado Springs, are two of the families who recently worked with EcoMark to add solar energy systems.

"I don't know why I didn't do this sooner," says Zaida. "We have a large family of four adults and four children living in our home so our energy bills were high. Our new solar system has made a big difference in our costs—allowing us to have money to spend on other things for our family. The staff at EcoMark was very respectful and answered all of the questions we had."

"We compared several solar energy companies and decided that EcoMark gave us the best value for the new system," explains Tom. "We have a large home of about 4,600 sq. ft. with a basement so we're now able to save more than $150-$250 monthly on our energy bills. The system works well even with the snow we have had this winter. I also like that the system increases the value of our home."

EcoMark Solar says its approach has been one of a consultant to potential solar buyers. "After our staff determines what kind of system works best for the home owner, we design the system and handle all of the details for the installation," explains Valdez.

EcoMark offers systems free of third party interference and encumbrance so if the consumer decides to sell their home, no lease transfer is needed. "The real estate industry is finding that purchased solar systems add value to a home for sale but a leased system may be detrimental because buyers may not want to take on a long-term lease," Valdez adds.

"Today's solar systems qualify for a 30 percent Federal tax credit that the customer captures and can use as they choose," he explains. "We offer financing if needed and a 25-year manufacturer's warranty that covers all major components. We want to help more people in more communities become energy independent and educate them about how solar can be instrumental in that goal."

About EcoMark Solar

Based in Denver, EcoMark Solar was founded in 2010 and works with homeowners all along the Front Range, from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins. The company offers design, installation and financing for solar energy systems. For more information, visit www.ecomarksolar.com or call 720-432-6411 or 855-4ECO-411 (855-432-6411)

