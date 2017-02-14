News By Tag
Seeking Sponsors for Dealmaking in Central and Eastern European Real Estate
EFMA is seeking sponsors or speakers for this webinar which will take place on May 9, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST. Will feature leading attorneys and real estate professionals.
This online seminar with speakers from the world's largest property management group and one of the largest international law firms will discuss the opportunities and the challenges for making profitable investments in central and eastern Europe.
EFMA is seeking sponsors or speakers for this program. As a Sponsor your firm would be listed on the program, have your logo included on all marketing materials, and have the ability to distribute materials to all attendees of the webinar.
Attendees will learn:
• The most financially attractive markets & cities for investment in CEE
• How to evaluate most attractive asset classes- such as office, retail, industrial, warehouses, self -storage, residential housing, technology, hotels, hospitality & leisure, infrastructure etc –
• Types of investors, lessees, and developers most active in market
• Funding & financing sources- debt/equity issues
• Structuring investment & M&A opportunities & pitfalls
• Exit and disposal strategies & issues
• Issues for investors, developers, occupiers, leasing, and property management
• Tax, legal and regulatory issues and concerns
• Mitigating currency, economic and political risks
• Ways to maximize profits and minimize risks
Speakers include:
Neil Blake, EMEA Head of Research, CBRE Group, London
Lina Nemchenko, partner, Baker & McKenzie, Kiev,
Charles Vernon, senior partner VDA Legal, Bucharest
Benedek Kovacs, partner, Baker & McKenzie, Budapest
Joanna Wojnarowska, partner, Baker & McKenzie, Warsaw
Other speakers to be named.
You can find more information on the webinar at http://www.emerging-
By way of background, EFMA provides programs to give companies the "how-to" intelligence they need to operate in a part of the world with tremendous growth potential. For example, last October we conducted a program at the offices of Baker & McKenzie in DC on Managing Supply Chain Risks in Emerging Markets.The program was very successful and had major companies in attendance such as Wells Fargo, Oracle, Coca Cola, Hershey and others. We also had an impressive list of paid sponsors including Deloitte, Zurich, AON, TRACE and Baker & McKenzie.
