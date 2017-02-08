News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Attorney Leslie A. Lanusse Named BTI Client Service All-Star for Seventh Consecutive Year
Lanusse has appeared on BTI's All-Star MVP list annually since 2011 and has received the most consecutive MVP titles of any attorney on the 2017 list.
The annual BTI Client Service All-Stars report is produced by BTI Consulting Group, a leading provider of independent client feedback research to legal and professional service firms. It serves as a definitive annual guide to attorneys who, through exceptional client service, command the attention of general counsel and legal decision-makers at Fortune 1000 companies and other large organizations.
To compile the 2017 report, BTI conducted more than 310 in-depth phone interviews with general counsel and top legal decision-making executives at leading organizations. A total of 319 attorneys were named to the 2017 BTI Client Service All-Star list, with 23 attorneys – including Lanusse – representing labor and employment law.
Lanusse has more than two decades of experience in labor and employment law. Her experience has included defending claims of discrimination before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights; handling claims arising under the Fair Labor Standards Act and state compensation commissions;
Lanusse is ranked by Chambers USA, Louisiana Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America in the labor and employment practice areas. In 2013, she was selected as part of the 2013 "Women of the Year" and "Leadership In Law" classes by New Orleans CityBusiness. Lanusse joined the Adams and Reese New Orleans office in 1985 as an insurance defense lawyer before moving her specialty to employment law nearly 20 years ago.
ABOUT ADAMS AND REESE LLP
Adams and Reese (http://www.adamsandreese.com) is a multidisciplinary law firm with nearly 280 attorneys and advisors strategically located in 16 offices across 15 markets throughout the southern United States and Washington, D.C. The American Lawyer includes Adams and Reese on its distinguished list of the nation's top law firms – The Am Law 200. The National Law Journal also includes the firm among the top 200 on the NLJ 500 list of the nation's largest law firms.
Contact
Ashley Roe
Communications Specialist
504-585-0476
***@arlaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse