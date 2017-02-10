Country(s)
Results Physiotherapy Expands Services To Greater San Antonio; Actively Hiring Across Texas
First San Antonio Location Provides Local Residents with Increased Access to Physical Therapy for Best-in-Class Pain Treatment and Recovery; More to Follow
SAN ANTONIO - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Physiotherapy, one of the largest and fastest growing physical therapy companies in the U.S., just marked the opening of its first clinic in the San Antonio market, after opening its first six Texas clinics in the Austin area. The new clinic, located in Stone Oak (20835 US Highway 281 N; 210-998-6443)
Unlike traditional physical therapy, therapists at Results utilize an innovative hands-on approach, which yields faster pain relief and longer lasting recovery. Founded over 20 years ago, the company offers world-class orthopedic physical therapy that goes beyond exercise-only treatments, delivering significantly better results compared to other PT organizations. In fact, Results Physiotherapy patient outcomes are in the top 10 percent of the PT industry, as measured by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes Inc., an independent organization dedicated to measuring physical therapy outcomes and patient satisfaction.
"We're excited to continue to expand to new areas," said Tony Ueber, president and chief executive officer for Results. "We want to provide more people with access to Results, because it has a powerful and lasting impact on a person's life. With our growth in Texas, we're able to provide San Antonio's active community with a unique and effective approach to physical therapy and pain treatment."
"We look forward to this year's physical therapy Combined Sections Meeting (CSM)," continues Ueber, "which is an important event being held at San Antonio's Henry B. González Convention Center February 15 - 17. We want Texas to know we're open for business and looking for great therapists to join our team. If talented therapists want to work with the best, we're ready to talk."
The clinic environment is a critical component of the Results experience, and all team members are highly trained. Every Results physical therapist receives four times the industry standard of continuing education, with a concentration on advanced manual therapy techniques, and a patient will see a physical therapist at every visit.
"We not only provide hands-on treatment for our patients," say Ueber, "we help them understand why their body is in pain and how they can help stay healthy long after their treatment is finished. It's a level of engagement other healthcare professionals either don't have the time or the expertise to provide, and our patients love it."
Results Physiotherapy, which currently operates over 100 clinics in the Southeast, plans to launch additional clinics all across the region in the coming months and throughout 2017 in its effort to help patients more quickly and completely live without pain.
Results Physiotherapy, which currently operates over 100 clinics in the Southeast, plans to launch additional clinics all across the region in the coming months and throughout 2017 in its effort to help patients more quickly and completely live without pain.

Results offers convenient hours – including before and after work – and gladly provides a health screening and consultation for potential new patients at no charge.
