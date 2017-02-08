Following Strong Growth Produce Pro Software Unveils New Website

Contact

-- Produce Pro Software is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.producepro.com. The launch of the new website follows the strong growth the company has experienced over the past few years.The site's refreshed and simplified look, combined with enhanced visual content, search functionality, and mobile optimization allows visitors to connect with Produce Pro Software from any device; desktop or mobile."Being a technology company and living in a digital age, having an up-to-date website was a top priority for us. However, we also wanted to maintain some of the tried and true strengths from our previous site which aimed to tell the breadth of our company story and our commitment to our customers throughout the industry," commented Kristen Santangelo, Marketing Manager."As we continue to enhance our products and services to fit the demands and needs of our customers, we needed a digital platform we could manage ourselves; ensuring visitors receive an informative experience each time they visit our site as well as a clear way to contact us," added Santangelo.From an all-in-one, integrated ERP software solution and Warehouse Management System to mobile apps and industry consulting, Produce Pro Software has a robust list of offerings. With their recent growth and demand from the industry, that list is bound to increase."Our goal with the new website was to have an avenue to inform customers and prospects, alike, about our solutions and how we can assist with their day-to-day challenges as well as keep up with evolving industry regulations. We think of our customers as our partners and we want them to know we are an extension of their organization. Our new website helps paint this picture," said Marc Hatfield, National Sales Manager.Visitors can also access a variety of features including Produce Pro Software's:• Company history since 1990• Videos about products and services• Customer case studies and testimonials• Recent news and upcoming education webinars and workshopsVisit www.producepro.com to view Produce Pro Software's new website today.About Produce Pro SoftwareProduce Pro Software is a fully integrated software providing innovative business and technology solutions to fresh produce businesses and the perishables industry. Produce Pro supports many of the best run companies providing an end-to-end solution that includes sales order entry, purchasing, manufacturing, inventory management, routing and logistics, accounting, E-commerce, EDI, document imaging, analytics, and warehouse management. Proudly on the cutting edge of traceability, they provide their clients with the tools to meet the demands of their customers.For more information about Produce Pro Software, please call 630-395-9600 or visit producepro.com.