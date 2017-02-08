News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ChartaCloud Introduces Vigilias Mitee 2.0 Tele-Health Examination Platform
World's First Smartphone Based Telehealth Platform to Address Growing Shortage of Doctors, Increased Access to Health Care, Improving the Quality of Care and Driving Down Health Care Costs
"We have been extensively tracking and evaluating advances in tele-health platforms and it is clear to us that Vigilias offers the leading platform. The augmentation of the smartphone based video tele-presence platform with an extensive array of easily connected examination devices and its affordability clearly differentiates the Mitee 2.0 platform from others that we have evaluated. We are very excited to introduce Mitee 2.0 to health care providers that are advancing the delivery of health care services, especially those serving rural America. The fact is, that with such powerful technology, patients can now receive quality health care without having to drive long distances, miss extensive work hours or await an appointment. Health needs are growing exponentially driven by the increases in seniors who are aging at home, find it increasingly difficult to arrange transportation and to travel long distances to a doctor's office," said Mike Radice, chairman technology advisory, ChartaCloud.
The company stated that it found the Mitee 2.0 platform's HIPAA compliance, provision of true high definition video and audio, up time availability, a battery life of up to 10 hours, its portability with a weight of under 10 pounds critical elements in its features, function and price performance evaluation.
Mitee 2.0, a smartphone-based system, can support a remote medical exam using instruments that can be connected to the smartphone or comparable device, such as an Apple iPod. The mobile devices are equipped with high-definition cameras with zoom capabilities that allow physicians to see inside a patient's eyes, ears and throat. A digital stethoscope helps the doctor listen to a patient's lungs and heartbeat and check his or her pulse. Data is input into a shared electronic medical records file. Treatment recommendations can then be made based on that data.
"The real key to this technology is that it allows health care providers and rural communities to restructure the way care is delivered," says Dr. Elisha Yaghmai, president, Vigilias Telehealth. "With access to medical providers and specialists, patients can get care when and where they wouldn't have been able to otherwise. We are very pleased with ChartaCloud's selection of Vigilias Mitee 2.0 for use by their customers," Yaghmai concluded.
About Robotteca
Robotteca.com is a business unit of ChartaCloud Technologies LLC. Located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Robotteca specializes in sales, service, support and deployment of robots and robot behavior software for social, telepresence, educational, retail, health care and home companion use cases. Additional information may be found at: www.robotteca.com
About ChartaCloud
ChartaCloud Technologies offers an end-to-end, full service approach to help business and educational institutions select, implement, and excel at the adoption of digital solutions proven to deliver organizational efficiency and profitability. Specializing in field services, education and healthcare, we help our customers to define and deploy solutions to become leaders in their industry and achieve their stated goals and vision. Our core technologies are designed to help our customers secure a competitive advantage in the era of digital transaction management, mobility, and humanoid robotics. Visit ChartaCloud at http://www.chartacloud.com.
About Vigilias Telehealth
Vigilias Telehealth, a physician founded company located in Wichita, Kansas specializes in the provision of rural health services and rural health delivery technologies. The company has introduced the world's first smartphone based system called the Mitee 2.0 for remote rural health examinations. The Mitee 2.0 platform integrates secure bidirectional communication, messaging, and examination capabilities. The company also offers optional access to a team of professional medical doctors and health care specialists to augment the delivery of services.
Contact
Mike Radice
***@chartacloud.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse