The North Shore Home Show Brings the Latest in Home Improvement to the Local Community
The North Shore Home Show is a community-centric event, with home improvement vendors taking center stage. Expect to find businesses and individuals that specialize in remodeling, landscaping, moving, interior design, home décor, organizing, appliance and lighting, and kitchen and bath trends. The family-friendly event will also have food vendors and live children's entertainment. Attendees get a chance to win raffle prizes. The undisclosed prizes are still a secret, but the 2016 winners received some amazing concessions, including Red Sox tickets, gift cards to home improvement stores, credit towards home improvement projects with local vendors, interior decorating services, other types of gift cards, and more.
Kim Perrotti, whose team sponsors the event, said, "I am so excited for our second annual home show this year. It turned out to be a wonderful way for the community to connect with great local contractors last year, and we have many new ones for them to meet this year. My team, who works on putting this show together, tries really hard to think about what types of vendors would be of interest to the community, and it strives to bring them to this local venue. We have a great list of exhibitors this year, and I'm so proud to be a part of it."
For more information about the North Shore Home Show, contact The Kim Perrotti Team at (781) 254-5527, or check out the event website at http://TheNorthShoreHomeShow.com.
About The Kim Perrotti Team of RE/MAX Leading Edge
The Kim Perrotti Team of RE/MAX Leading Edge is led by Perrotti, one of the top realtors in New England. Perrotti and her team, which includes Jay Morneault, Ana Riffel, and Christine Hickey, continuously strive to offer their clients unparalleled professionalism. The team's attentive nature and trustworthiness has helped to build a referral based business that speaks to their high ethical standards. Visit The Kim Perrotti Team at http://YourReliableRealtor.com.
The Kim Perrotti Team - RE/MAX Leading Edge
***@remax.net
