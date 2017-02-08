Bolton IT & Telecoms company celebrates 10th year in business

A Bolton IT and telecoms company is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Comspec IT Solutions & Telecoms, based at The Cube, on Coe Street, works with companies in Bolton, Wigan and surroundings areas typically with 5 to 50 employ

Neil Thompson, MD of Comspec IT Solutions, Bolton

Neil Thompson, Comspec IT

01204898055

neil@comspec- it.com Neil Thompson, Comspec IT01204898055

-- Customers include small call centres, estate agents, building companies, property developers, law firms, accountancy practices, and commercial refitters.The company provides a managed IT service which means it is constantly monitoring customers' servers, computer and telephone systems to avoid any 'downtime' or disruption to their activities.Other IT services include security and data protection reviews, hosted exchange email, Office 365, data backups, and network installations.Its telecoms' business provides business telephone systems (on-site and hosted), business mobile phones and fast broadband. Hosted telephony systems usually come with free calls, says the company.Neil Thompson, Managing Director of Comspec IT Solutions & Telecoms, said: "Being in business for 10 years is no mean feat for any business these days, particularly one in such a competitive field. It's particularly pleasing that many of our customers have been with us since we launched which, hopefully, means we are doing something right."Mr Thompson added: "Our goal is to help customers avoid having to worry about their IT or telephone systems, so that they can focus on developing their businesses. We are an insurance policy for companies to minimise their risks and we integrate seamlessly into clients' teams."He went on: "We know from research that a high percentage of companies can and do go out of business if they lose their data. Our proactive management of customers' IT systems means that we can avoid this happening."The company is planning a number of promotional offers during this anniversary year.The first promotional offer is a generous 'free calls to all landlines and mobiles in the UK' on a £10 per month handset from Horizon. Terms and conditions apply and available upon request.Further offers will be announced later in the year.-ends-