 
News By Tag
* It Support
* Telecoms
* Business Support
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* bolton
  Lancashire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Bolton IT & Telecoms company celebrates 10th year in business

A Bolton IT and telecoms company is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Comspec IT Solutions & Telecoms, based at The Cube, on Coe Street, works with companies in Bolton, Wigan and surroundings areas typically with 5 to 50 employ
 
 
Neil Thompson, MD of Comspec IT Solutions, Bolton
Neil Thompson, MD of Comspec IT Solutions, Bolton
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
It Support
Telecoms
Business Support

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
bolton - Lancashire - England

BOLTON, England - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Customers include small call centres, estate agents, building companies, property developers, law firms, accountancy practices, and commercial refitters.

The company provides a managed IT service which means it is constantly monitoring customers' servers, computer and telephone systems to avoid any 'downtime' or disruption to their activities.

Other IT services include security and data protection reviews, hosted exchange email, Office 365, data backups, and network installations.

Its telecoms' business provides business telephone systems (on-site and hosted), business mobile phones and fast broadband. Hosted telephony systems usually come with free calls, says the company.

Neil Thompson, Managing Director of Comspec IT Solutions & Telecoms, said: "Being in business for 10 years is no mean feat for any business these days, particularly one in such a competitive field. It's particularly pleasing that many of our customers have been with us since we launched which, hopefully, means we are doing something right."

Mr Thompson added: "Our goal is to help customers avoid having to worry about their IT or telephone systems, so that they can focus on developing their businesses. We are an insurance policy for companies to minimise their risks and we integrate seamlessly into clients' teams."

He went on: "We know from research that a high percentage of companies can and do go out of business if they lose their data. Our proactive management of customers' IT systems means that we can avoid this happening."

The company is planning a number of promotional offers during this anniversary year.

The first promotional offer is a generous 'free calls to all landlines and mobiles in the UK' on a £10 per month handset from Horizon. Terms and conditions apply and available upon request.

Further offers will be announced later in the year.

http://www.comspec-it.com

-ends-

Media Contact
Neil Thompson, Comspec IT
01204898055
neil@comspec-it.com
End
Source:Comspec IT Solutions Limited
Email:***@comspec-it.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share