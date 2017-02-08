News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Filmmaker Fito Rivera of SCORPION GIRL Guests on Eye on Entertainment
Rivera Is a Three-time Martial Arts World Champion, Served as an Instructor of Special Forces to Two Former South American Presidents and Has an MBA in Film Production
Fito embarked on this journey many years ago to make this dream possible. He traveled in diverse directions to acquire a well-rounded background for film-making. As a teenage young man, he joined the Special Forces. He quickly climbed the ranks in his military career; he was an Instructor of Special Forces to two former South American presidents.
Fito was interviewed on the national television show Eye on Entertainment by Dawna Lee Heising and the segment was filmed and edited by John Cox of Polymedia Entertainment. This article was written by "Scorpion Girl" line producer Sharon Buckless. To see the interview, please visit: https://youtu.be/
At six years old, Fito began training in martial arts. He pursued his burning passion until he earned three World Champion Kickboxing Titles. He retired undefeated at eighty-six fights. Currently, he maintains his title as Head of International Kaido Goju Karate Organization where he masters his students from all over the world.
Education has always been an integral part of Fito's life. He constantly raises his level of knowledge. He achieved an MBA and a Project Manager Degree in Film Production to build a solid foundation for his film-making future. He managed to earn his degree while employed full-time as a computer engineer. After he graduated, he was determined to change the entertainment industry; he decided he devote full-time to movie making.
He sought full exposure to directing by becoming a shadow director. He was a shadow director on five highly successful films with multi-million dollar budgets. However, his destiny had always been to carve out his own name in the industry.
Fito spent over two years working with local cinematographers and television stations writing a script titled "Repo Chicks." When he felt he had reaped full experience from Columbia, he returned to the USA.Fito began pursuing the making of "Repo Chicks", but there was something that was driving him to delve further into the project. He knew he had not created the full potential of the storyline that it could be.
He brainstormed a much deeper and richer storyline transforming into the phenomenal plot that it is today entitled "Scorpion Girl." He based the script on the lack of Hispanic females playing lead roles. He had a strong desire to stop the general stereotype that women are only portrayed as either weak or sexual characters. He strives to bring awareness to the core strength all woman have in all roles in life.
"Scorpion Girl" is an action-packed television series. He will introduce to the world the first Latina female super-hero. Our lead character, Suvanny (aka Scorpion Girl), was on the verge of death from cerebral cancer as a young child. In a final desperate attempt, the local Shaman injected the healing Blue Scorpion venom into her heart to eradicate all cancerous cells. The Shaman warned her she would pay the price later in life.
When Suvanny blossoms into a beautiful young woman, her sister, Alexandra, flees their hometown with her lover, Jose. Alexandra seeks fame and fortune in Hollywood. After several months, she loses all contact with the family, and it is up to Suvanny to go to find her.
Meanwhile, Alexandra is being held captive by a sadistic Nazi descendent, Hans Von Kruger, who kidnaps young, attractive women from across the border of Mexico where they can disappear.
Suvanny will be challenged against the most powerful man on the planet. Hans mission is to raise Hitler from the dead. Before Hitler committed suicide, he made a pact with the dark side that he will go to the underworld, but only until he is risen back to life by drinking the venom of the Scorpion Girl out of the Holy Grail.
Suvanny's quest begins with her sister, but soon it is evident she is facing the most sadistic malefactors on the planet. She is conflicted over her powers, but she understands she must use her superior skills to overpower Hans and other forces against her. She must embrace the warrior inside of her…she must fulfill her destiny to become Scorpion Girl.
With his "Scorpion Girl" project, Fito will bring attention to several areas of public service such as human sex-trafficking. At the end of each episode, there will be a flash across the screen with pictures and information on actively missing women that is connected to a hotline.
"Scorpion Girl" will catapult Fito's career to a global level which is fortunate for all because he has several major projects waiting to captivate the world. Fito has been working under the radar, but the time has come…everyone in the world will know the name…Fito Rivera.
Contact
Line Producer of "Scorpion Girl" Sharon Buckless
***@eyeonentertainment.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse