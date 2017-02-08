News By Tag
AxessPointe Community Health Centers Receives Funding from the Akron Community Foundation
The funds are distributed to organizations in the area that combat the most important community needs. AxessPointe Community Health Centers have been serving patients in Akron since 1995 and have continued to grow and expand their services. The grant allows AxessPointe to use the funding for general operating support.
Christopher Richardson, CEO of AxessPointe Community Health Centers, said "AxessPointe is very appreciative to the Akron Community Foundation for the funds. The funds will be used to continue operations that allow our patients to have the best medical home experience."
AxessPointe Community Health Centers are federally qualified health centers (FQHC) with five current sites in Northeast Ohio, including three in Akron, one in Kent and one in Barberton. A FQHC is a nonprofit organization that delivers primary medical, dental and preventive health services in medically underserved areas. AxessPointe also provides behavioral health, women's health and pharmacy services. For more information on AxessPointe, contact Christopher Richardson at 330.785.2055 or crichardson@
Akron Community Foundation embraces and enhances the work of charitable people who make a permanent commitment to the good of the community. Beginning in 1955, the organization has grown into a philanthropic endowment of over $190 million and more than 550 funds. The community foundation and its funds welcome gifts of all kinds, including cash, bequests, stock, real estate, life insurance and retirement assets. To learn more about Akron Community Foundation call 330-376-8522 or visit http://www.akroncf.org.
