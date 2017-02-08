2BLIKEu Expands Its "Full Pay" System to Wireless, Cable & Streaming Services

2BLIKEu "Full Pay" System enable us to Convert & Lock a consumer to a particular Prepaid Service or Product!

-- "Over the last 12 months we have used our offline Movie Club to beta test 2BLIKEu "Full Pay" System. Once we was able to determine the Wireless Service a set number of our members used we then used 2BLIKEu Proprietary Technology to Convert and Lock 5,000 Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile Customers over to each of these companies competitors. Meaning we converted 5,000 AT&T Prepaid Wireless Customers over to Sprint and 5,000 Sprint Prepaid Customers over to Verizon Prepaid Wireless Services and we did the same thing with T-Mobile; 20,000 consumers in total...Normally we would transfer the Full Payment for 12 or 24 months of Prepaid Services to a Promotional Partner when our system generate the raw sale. But during our testing we simply created open accounts for the 20,000 consumers that we converted and locked. We had each of them select the Auto Pay option in each of these Wireless Companies Control Panels. And over the last 12 months our members monthly payments for Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile Wireless Services was made by 2BLIKEu "Product Talks" System.Since none of these companies had an Advance Payment Option when it came to their Prepaid Wireless Services we had to modify 2BLIKEu's "Products Talks" System to handle all payments not only to these wireless companies but to Spotify, Tidal and Pandora Music Streaming Systems. We have been testing 2BLIKEu "Full Pay" System on a host of different Prepaid Services and Pay Walls. And we believe we have created a more Stable and Reliable Prepaid System that removes a certain amount of risk from the equation.What we have learned over the last 12 months, is that when a consumer pays upfront for a particular services they rarely stop using it or change services when they still have money on their Prepaid Account. Not a single consumer switched their wireless services during our testing. More important the "Price War" that the Wireless Industry finds themselves in had no effect, even when our members found themselves paying more by the time we stopped Testing 2BLIKEu "Full Pay" System!With so many companies just a "Discount" away from losing a customer, 2BLIKEu Full Pay System allows us to lock a consumer to a particular Prepaid (Wireless, Cable, Internet and Online Streaming) Services over a longer period of time. So no matter what happens over a 12 or 24 months period, the services our Promotional Partners offers will be fully paid for On Day One! In simple terms; when a consumer activate their Wireless, Internet, Cable or Online Streaming Services 2BLIKEu "Full Pay" System will transfer the full amount of the Prepaid Services to a Wireless, Cable, Internet, Pay Wall or Online Streaming company in Real Time.", said Vince C. Moulterie Founder and Chief Designer of 2BLIKEu Lifestyles Network.