Axalta Experts to Talk Trailer Coatings at Manufacturer Convention

Axalta Powder Coating logo

Contact

John W. Wray

***@axaltacs.com John W. Wray

End

-- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will attend the 29National Association of Trailer Manufacturers (NATM) Annual Convention and Trade Show in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, February 15-17, 2017. Stop by booths 628 and 630 to participate in a "shooting gallery" for a chance to win an Axalta gift package and 65-quart Yeti cooler.Experts from Axalta will also discuss the company's three trailer technologies including ImronElite, EliteShield XPCand Trailer TTS System. Imron Elite provides a premium quality finish with superior durability and excellent chemical resistance and is available in more than 18,000 color formulas. EliteShield XPC is designed to deliver an extremely durable, protective coating and is ideal for use in a wide variety of commercial applications. Trailer TTS System is a primer and topcoat system specifically for the trailer industry, available in six colors, and designed for a diverse range of trailer makes and styles.Who: Axalta Coating Systems North America RepresentativesWhat: 29NATM Annual Convention and Trade ShowWhen: February 15-17, 2017Where: Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/ us/en_US/products- services/powder...