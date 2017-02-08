News By Tag
Axalta Experts to Talk Trailer Coatings at Manufacturer Convention
Experts from Axalta will also discuss the company's three trailer technologies including Imron® Elite, EliteShield XPC, and Trailer TTS System. Imron Elite provides a premium quality finish with superior durability and excellent chemical resistance and is available in more than 18,000 color formulas. EliteShield XPC is designed to deliver an extremely durable, protective coating and is ideal for use in a wide variety of commercial applications. Trailer TTS System is a primer and topcoat system specifically for the trailer industry, available in six colors, and designed for a diverse range of trailer makes and styles.
Who: Axalta Coating Systems North America Representatives
What: 29th NATM Annual Convention and Trade Show
When: February 15-17, 2017
Where: Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
