Oxnard teen honored as BGCOP's Youth of the Year
A four-year Club member, Llorin is a hard-working senior student-athlete at Oxnard High School and plans to study biomedical engineering at California State University, Long Beach in the fall.
Llorin first joined the Club after practicing there with his travel basketball team. A friend he had known since second grade was a Club member and convinced him to join the Club and its Keystone Leadership Program.
"Keystone and the BGCOP staff has taught me how to become a leader through taking an extra step and working hard to volunteer in community service events," said Llorin. "As I began to participate more in Keystone, I grew to love the Club because it was a place where I can be myself with other teenagers of the same age. I started off volunteering in major community service events and as time passed, I began wanting to help my city because of the condition it is in now."
Llorin has been part of the National Keystone Leadership program for three years and is currently vice president. At school, he has a 4.27 GPA and has had at least a 4.0 GPA all four years of high school. He has taken honors and advanced placements classes and received Wendy's 2016 Heisman scholarship for his school. He spends his time volunteering in the community through Keystone activities, plays basketball for Team Intensity, a traveling basketball team, and plays the piano.
The Youth of the Year competition recognizes outstanding contributions to a member's family, school, community and Boys & Girls Club local organization, as well as overcoming personal challenges and obstacles. Youth of the Year encourages Club members to reach their full potential by achieving academic success, leading healthy lifestyles and contributing to their communities. Youth of the Year honorees are shining examples and living proof that great futures start at Boys & Girls Clubs.
"He is a young man of excellent character and leadership and is always going above and beyond what he is called to do in the Club," said Cody Bowen, Keystone advisor.
"Nathan has great focus and determination. We are so proud of all he has accomplished at the Club and in his life," said Erin Antrim, BGCOP Chief Executive Officer. "Nathan is an inspiration to youth and adults alike; he works hard to fully understand things and finds ways to share his knowledge with his peers. He is a great role model for others."
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme (BGCOP) is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) youth service organization. BGCOP's mission is "to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential, as productive, responsible and caring citizens." Services are provided in three freestanding clubhouses in Oxnard and Port Hueneme which include a dedicated Teen Center, 12 public school program sites, 1 club site in Nyeland Acres, 1 site at a Squires Public Housing, and the first Boys & Girls Club in a juvenile hall in the State of California. The purpose of BGCOP is to provide social, educational and recreational programs to all youth ages 6-18 years old, with an emphasis on those in underserved areas. Annual member dues is $20.00 however, no one is turned away regardless of ability to pay. Over 10,400 youth and teens are served annually. For more information, to get involved or to donate, please visit https://bgcop.org.
