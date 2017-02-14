 
Princeton Pack 229 Helps the Hungry

On Saturday, The boys of Cub Scout Pack 229 participated in the Boy Scouts of America Scouting for Food event.
 
 
Hayden McBride & Mason McBride collecting food
PRINCETON, Texas - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday the boys of Cub Scout Pack 229 in Princeton canvassed local neighborhoods to collect food to help the hungry in our community.  All food was donated to the food pantry in Princeton.

The annual Scouting for Food collection involves thousands of boys, adult leaders, and parents, and gives thousands more an opportunity to provide food to needy families throughout the nation.

Pack 229 is chartered to Parents of Princeton Scouts and works to achieve excellence in fostering the character development of young people, and to instill in them the values found in the Scout Oath and Law.   Parents of Princeton Scouts believes strongly believes that each Scout has the obligation to give something back to the community in which he lives.

Since its inception, the Boy Scouts of America has trained young people in citizenship, service, and leadership to better serve America's communities and families through its quality, values-based program. Over the past century, the nearly 110 million members of Scouting have provided countless hours of service.

"The boys were especially enthusiastic with this Good Turn, because we emphasized that they were helping hungry people get food" said Jeremy Gerdes, Cubmaster of Pack 229.  "They know that all they get in return is a lot of fun and the feeling of helping others, " he said.

Along with year-round activities of camping, projects, trips, and games, Cub Scouts seek to be of service to others.

For more information on this collection on donating to Scouting for Food, visit our website at http://www.TXPack229.org.
Source:Parents of Princeton Scouts - Cub Scout Pack 229
Email:***@txpack229.org Email Verified
