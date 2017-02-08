News By Tag
RAD to Premier vCPE Operating System, ETX-2v White Box at MWC 2017
RAD is introducing virtual CPE software, unique in its convergence capabilities, that runs on any white box server and is highly interoperable, hosting virtual network functions from any vendor.
Part of RAD's Service Assured Access solution, vCPE-OS runs on any white box server and is also pre-loaded in RAD's vCPE devices. These include the new ETX-2v vCPE white box platform, also to be introduced in Barcelona.
In addition to featuring important networking capabilities, vCPE-OS hosts virtual network functions (VNFs) from any vendor. RAD's vCPE-OS is interoperable with all open source management platforms, and easily integrates with standards-based SDN controllers, orchestrators, and operations/business support systems (OSS/BSS).
"RAD's vCPE-OS, together with the ETX-2v, offer a much-needed flexibility as the market moves from the proof-of-concept/
What makes vCPE-OS unique is its convergence of major OS components of NFV infrastructure (including a KVM hypervisor, Open vSwitch, OpenStack, and other elements) with a software-enabled networking platform and integrated drivers for LTE and Wi-Fi.
The ETX-2v joins RAD's ETX-2i Whitebox+, a universal CPE (uCPE) with a pluggable x86 server module and hardware acceleration options. Together, they offer service providers a wealth of options to roll out virtualization and software-based services in the manner that best serves their business plans.
"For carriers introducing vCPEs to their networks, what is perhaps most compelling is that RAD is a one-stop shop, since our complementary vCPE offering delivers any service for any deployment scenario over any access infrastructure – fiber, copper or wireless," Bin concluded.
RAD will be exhibiting throughout Mobile World Congress 2017 at Stand 5E81, Space 22.
About RAD
RAD is a global telecom access solutions and products vendor. Our Service Assured Access solutions for mobile, business and wholesale service providers are designed to improve the way they compete: service agility to minimize time to revenue, complete visibility of network performance for greater operational efficiency, and better QoE to reduce churn. We are at the forefront of pioneering technologies, such as: virtual CPE (vCPE), MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0, Carrier Ethernet and IP performance monitoring, hardware miniaturization, and synchronization over packet. Founded in 1981, RAD has an installed base of more than 15 million units, and works closely with Tier 1 operators and service providers around the globe. RAD is a member of the $1.25 billion RAD Group of companies, a world leader in communications solutions. http://www.rad.com
