2017 Missouri Dealer of the Year Award Announced!

This distinction is awarded to top-rated U.S. and Canadian dealerships who demonstrate excellent customer service as expressed by consumer reviews written on DealerRater.
 
Experience the WOW Difference when purchasing your next vehicle! Wow!
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Woody's Automotive Group wins 3 TOP HONORS: 2017 DealerRater Dodge Dealer of the Year Award, 2017 DealerRater Ram Dealer of the Year Award, 2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award!

These awards recognize auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada who deliver outstanding customer service, based on consumer reviews written on DealerRater.com.

"Congratulations to Woody's Automotive Group on being named 2017 Dealer of the Year. Car buyers have spoken and have identified Woody's Automotive Group as the best Dodge and Ram dealer to do business with in MO," said DealerRater CEO Gary Tucker. "The quality and number of reviews for Woody's Automotive Group speak volumes of the top-notch experiences they provide to customers."

The DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards are based on reviews by new- and used-car shoppers and those who took their vehicles into dealerships for service. Reviewers evaluated Woody's Automotive Group on its customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.

Woody's Automotive Group has demonstrated consistently high PowerScore™ ratings for customer satisfaction, placing it in the top of its class. The PowerScore is determined using a Bayesian algorithm that factors the dealership's average DealerRater consumer rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2016 calendar year. DealerRater features more than 3 million consumer reviews of dealerships, which are read by more than 14 million car shoppers every year.

"At Woody's Automotive Group (http://www.wowwoodys.com), we take pride in the high level of service we're able to provide our customers," said Brent Kline, Dealership Owner and President. "This award speaks to our team's passion for customer service. It also speaks to customers' desire to have a stress free car buying experience. We offer over 1,000 vehicles, all makes, on our 10 acre mega lot (http://www.wowwoodys.com), most of which are certified with a manufacturer warranty and all are priced among the lowest in the nation. We are honored to have been recognized by the DealerRater program."

"Today's car shoppers pay attention to reviews and a dealership's online reputation, which makes the significance of the DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards crucial to dealers looking to thrive in today's business environment," added Tucker.

DealerRater has an audience reach of more than 40 million consumers who read more than 3 million dealer reviews.

About Woody's Automotive Group: Founded in 1986, Woody's Automotive Group has over 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs and minivans for sale all priced among the lowest in the nation. Thousands of car buyers drive and fly from all over the U.S.A. to save big and have a fantastic customer experience.


About DealerRater: Founded in 2002, DealerRater, a Cars.com Company, is the world's leading car dealer review website that connects consumers with the right person at the right dealership. The site offers more than 2.5 million sales and service reviews across 41,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships, including a network of more than 5,600 Certified Dealers. More than 14 million consumers read DealerRater content across the web each month.

