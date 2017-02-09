 
Philadelphia Small Business Expo Announces Partners

 
 
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business to business trade show, will return to Philadelphia on Wednesday March 8th.

The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits.  Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with a presentation: Success By Design:  How To Use Internet Marketing, Social Media & Live Events To Build Your Business.

Our partners work hard to make Small Business Expo a success.  This year's partners include: American Business Television, Chinamerica, Lehigh Valley Business Journal, Local Entrepreneur Network, National Chamber Program, Network after Work, Professional Women's Business Networking, U.S. Small Business Administration, US Census Bureau and Women in Business Social Networking.

Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans and much more.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/philadelp...) expects to have more than 4,000 registered attendees from across the Philadelphia metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

"Experts tell us that more and more Philadelphia residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: Emerge Anywhere - Office Space Services, Gold Sponsors: DiversityComm Publication, Geico, and Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Local, Bank of America, BizTV/BizTalk Radio, Cogeco Peer 1, Focal Point and YP Marketing Solutions.

Philadelphia SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center | Hall A 100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/small-business-expo

Facebook:www.facebook.com/SmallBusinessExpo

Twitter:www.twitter.com/TheBizExpo

You Tube:www.youtube.com/user/SmallBusinessExpo

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/thebizexpo/

Media Contact
Susan Baah
212-651-0679
***@theshowproducers.com
