B'nai Torah Congregation Boca has the "Code" to the Future of Early Childhood Education!
At the January 27, 2017 dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dr. Jeffrey & Barbara Feingold Coding and STEM Center, U. S. Congressman Ted Deutch, Boca Raton City Councilman Scott Singer, and Mayor Enid Weisman joined the Feingold family, B'nai Torah Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt, parents, guests, staff & teachers, and the preschool children in welcoming the community to this phenomenal, forward-thinking, new space.
"I am so happy about the Feingold gift which enables us to have the STEM program at the Taubman Early Childhood Center at B'nai Torah. I'm a firm believer that we have to offer the best quality education possible at the earliest age. We have great programs across the spectrum; reading and science, and now computers - and of course, a meaningful introduction to Jewish life. A hallmark of the Jewish people has always been an emphasis on education for children. This gift helps us continue to fulfill our vision," mentioned Senior Rabbi, David Steinhardt.
The Coding and STEM Center at B'nai Torah introduces pre-school children to computer coding – an essential component of their education in today's ever-advancing tech-savvy world. The ECC is the only pre-school in the state of Florida, and perhaps the only one in the country, to offer this type of training at such an early age. The Coding and STEM Center features colorful walls depicting all aspects of scientific technology and provides a space for students to interact with museum-quality science equipment, brand-new iPads, and smart boards. A dedicated Coding and STEM Center teacher will guide the students through an innovative science, technology, and coding curriculum – an interdisciplinary and applied approach designed to prepare students with advanced science and computer skills.
"Our pre-school is our priority, our lifeblood, and the cornerstone of the future of our synagogue. We saw a need for something new and innovative, and what could be better than a 21st century computer coding & STEM center to take our Early Childhood Center Program to the next level of educational excellence,"
Nancy Goldstein, Director of the Ruth and Edward Taubman Early Childhood Center at Bnai' Torah stated, "There are no greater engineers and scientists than young children. Our environment provides children the structure in which to build upon their natural inclination to question and explore. Our new Feingold S.T.E.M. and Coding Center is a fun place that will support overall academic growth, and help develop early childhood thinking and reasoning skills."
Lori Barbag, a parent whose children attend B'nai Torah's Early Childhood Center, said "As a parent, the New Feingold Coding & STEM Center is everything I look for in my children's educational needs. This facility will allow for a hands-on approach through discovery learning, enabling my children to experiment, hypothesize, and create new ideas. As a secondary mathematics teacher, providing our students with foundational knowledge at such an early age will help to foster creative, leading-edge skills that will ultimately lead them to become successful in a field that likely does not even exist today,"
"I am truly grateful for the generosity of the Feingolds, and so very proud that our synagogue can now offer this high-caliber component of early childhood programming. Time and time again, Dr. Jeffrey & Barbara Feingold have demonstrated their love and devotion to our synagogue, and our community," added Rabbi Rikki Arad, Executive Director of B'nai Torah.
About B'nai Torah Congregation - B'nai Torah is the largest conservative synagogue in South Palm Beach County and has a long history of being the premier destination for a meaningful Jewish community made rich through prayer, education, and social programming. We are a warm, welcoming, multi-generational, modern and egalitarian synagogue, offering a variety of outstanding programs including an exceptional Early Childhood Education Center, Summer Camp for preschoolers, After School Activities, Early drop off and late pickup, and many additional programs for children such as the award- winning Family Time Program for babies beginning at 3 months old, and much more. For additional information, call 561-392-8566, or go to https://www.btcboca.org.
B'nai Torah Congregation
