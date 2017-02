Record Breaking Attendance Expected Entrepreneurship Still Alive in Miami!

Media Contact

-- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business to business trade show, will return to Miami on Thursday, February 16th.The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits. Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with a presentation:Success By Design: How To Use Internet Marketing, Social Media & Live Events To Build Your Business.Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans and much more.Registration has already exceeded our original expectation of 4,500 registered attendees and numbers will only increase as the show approaches. Small Business Expo ( https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/ event-view/miami/ ) brings in attendees from across the Miami metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers."Experts tell us that more and more Miami residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services, Gold Sponsors: AT&T, DiversityComm Publication, Geico, Progressive Commercial, Wells Fargo and Xero; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Local, Bank of America, Benchmark Email, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Cogeco Peer 1, Host.net, Public Speaker Mastery Program, Rand Internet Marketing, Smart Money Academy, SignOnTheGo, U4G, Verizon Wireless, Vistaprint, Xendoo, YP Marketing Solutions and Ziplocal.MIAMI SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Miami Convention Center | James L Knight Center - Riverfront Hall – 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33131 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com , call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/small-business-expoFacebook: www.facebook.com/SmallBusinessExpoTwitter: www.twitter.com/TheBizExpoYou Tube: www.youtube.com/user/SmallBusinessExpo