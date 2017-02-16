News By Tag
Catalyft Success - Danny Ballard & John Zentgraf to speak at the Miami Small Business EXPO
Catalyft® Success System – Intro Workshop: "A proven business model that helps entrepreneurs experience extraordinary success in business and life" - Miami, FL - Small Business EXPO
Save the Date: February 16, 2017
Catalyft Success System, Inc.
Danny Ballard & John Zentgraf will be speaking at
The Small Business EXPO in Miami
Miami, FL. – February 14, 2017 – Small Business Expo, the nation's most anticipated business to business trade show, will return to Miami on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Small Business Expo offers an outlet for companies that sell products and services that help a small business grow to market to their main target audience. 2016 brought in nearly 50,000 small business owners eager to take the entrepreneurial leap and numbers are expected to climb this year. The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment.
GoDaddy calls Small Business Expo a "must do" for any company "that's looking to interact with their customers face to face." "Experts tell us that more and more people are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."
Workshop: Catalyft® Success System – Intro Workshop: "A proven business model that helps entrepreneurs experience extraordinary success in business and life" In this workshop, you'll experience the energy and expertise of Danny Ballard & John Zentgraf, Business Coaches and successful entrepreneurs. We'll share the 4 pillars of The Pinnacle Success System™ and give actual examples of how our clients have doubled their income, taken more time for themselves, developed a recurring referral base, and created unique proprietary property around their business model.
Catalyft® offers a Coaching Certification Program that includes a proven business model and powerful financial model. Men & women across the US are getting certified as a Catalyft® Coach to build a business or expand an existing business, working with entrepreneurs to experience extraordinary success in business & life. The Catalyft® training program offers extensive hands-on training and support, and a turn key system to attract new clients, develop recurring income, maximize the lifetime value of a client, all while having the freedom to set your own schedule.
Visit: http://www.catalyftsuccess.com
MIAMI SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Miami Convention Center | James L Knight Center - Riverfront Hall – 400 SE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33131 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Parmila Chan, 212-651-0710, Parmila@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com .
Contact
Catalyft Success System, Inc.
Danny Ballard - John Zentgraf
***@catalyftsuccess.com
End
