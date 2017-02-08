 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

SCPA Workshop:How to Respond to a Subpoena

Therapists will be taught to understand and develop a plan for responding to subpoenas.
 
 
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- ABOUT THE PRESENTATION
Subpoenas for records and testimony regarding psychotherapeutic treatment are frequently received by therapists because of the importance of such treatment in many types of legal cases. Therapists cannot ignore subpoenas but the manner of responding varies greatly depending on the source and validity of the subpoena, and type of treatment and legal case. Therapists must be especially careful to stay within the scope of their roles and competence as fact-witnesses even when litigants and others involved in the case may pressure them otherwise.

ABOUT THE PRESENTER
Bruce V Hillowe J.D., Ph.D. is a mental healthcare attorney with a law practice in Mineola, New York. A graduate of Binghamton University, Duke University School of Law, and Adelphi University Derner Institute (Clinical Psychology and Postdoctoral Programs). He formerly practiced as a psychologist-psychoanalyst, including as director of a forensic mental health service. He was a teaching attending psychologist in law and ethics at a major teaching hospital for 15 years. He currently teaches courses in ethics and law as adjunct faculty at the Derner Institute. He is legal counsel to numerous mental health facilities, institutes, and practitioners and sponsors legal plans for professional associations. He has written articles and book chapters including for law reviews and healthcare publications. He is listed in the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers in healthcare law and is a "SuperLawyer" featured in the New York Times Magazine.


Location: Adelphi University's Hauppauge Education and Conference Center 55 Kennedy Drive, Hauppauge (Facilities are handicapped accessible).

Handouts and seating can be guaranteed only for those who pre-register and pay by 02/27/17.Sign in will begin at 6:45 PM - Workshop - 7:15pm - 9:15pm.

PRICING:

SCPA Members: No Fee
Current Adelphi Faculty & Students: No Fee
Nonmembers: $15 fee if payment received by 02/27/17

$20.00 fee from 02/28/17 - 03/03/17 strictly subject to Seating Availability.

2 CE credits are available for a $30.00 additional fee

Certificate of Attendance available for $5.00 additional

REGISTRATION
If you have any questions (including information about our cancellation policy), please email administrator@suffolkpsych.org or call 631-423-2409 and be sure to leave a contact telephone number in your email or message. You may register and pay for this and all of our other workshops via our website using the form within this listing or by mailing in your payment (payable to SCPA) with your name and contact information to:

Suffolk County Psychological Association
P.O. Box 397
Commack, NY 11725

http://www.suffolkpsych.org

Media Contact
Suffolk County Psychological Association
***@suffolkpsych.org
