News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SCPA Workshop:How to Respond to a Subpoena
Therapists will be taught to understand and develop a plan for responding to subpoenas.
Subpoenas for records and testimony regarding psychotherapeutic treatment are frequently received by therapists because of the importance of such treatment in many types of legal cases. Therapists cannot ignore subpoenas but the manner of responding varies greatly depending on the source and validity of the subpoena, and type of treatment and legal case. Therapists must be especially careful to stay within the scope of their roles and competence as fact-witnesses even when litigants and others involved in the case may pressure them otherwise.
ABOUT THE PRESENTER
Bruce V Hillowe J.D., Ph.D. is a mental healthcare attorney with a law practice in Mineola, New York. A graduate of Binghamton University, Duke University School of Law, and Adelphi University Derner Institute (Clinical Psychology and Postdoctoral Programs). He formerly practiced as a psychologist-
Location: Adelphi University's Hauppauge Education and Conference Center 55 Kennedy Drive, Hauppauge (Facilities are handicapped accessible).
Handouts and seating can be guaranteed only for those who pre-register and pay by 02/27/17.Sign in will begin at 6:45 PM - Workshop - 7:15pm - 9:15pm.
PRICING:
SCPA Members: No Fee
Current Adelphi Faculty & Students: No Fee
Nonmembers: $15 fee if payment received by 02/27/17
$20.00 fee from 02/28/17 - 03/03/17 strictly subject to Seating Availability.
2 CE credits are available for a $30.00 additional fee
Certificate of Attendance available for $5.00 additional
REGISTRATION
If you have any questions (including information about our cancellation policy), please email administrator@
Suffolk County Psychological Association
P.O. Box 397
Commack, NY 11725
http://www.suffolkpsych.org
Media Contact
Suffolk County Psychological Association
***@suffolkpsych.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse