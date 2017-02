Beatles at the Ridge Announces Symposium 2017 Headliners

A few of the Beatles at the Ridge Symposium headliners.

-- In its fifth year celebrating the genius of The Beatles, the Beatles at the Ridge Authors and Artists Symposium has recruited a highly-distinguished panel of Beatles authors, artists, filmmakers, and musicians for the September 15-16 , 2017 "Summer of Love: 50Anniversary"event.Featured Authors for the gala weekend are Bruce Spizer and Jude Southerland Kessler. Both have written numerous books on The Beatles and are featured speakers at the Fest for Beatles Fans in New York and Chicago.is the leading Beatles music expert in America, having penned(Vols. 1 and 2),and. Additionally, Spizer is a regular contributor tomagazine and a speaker at Abbey Road on the River. He also created the questions for the Trivial Pursuit Beatles board game. In 2016, Spizer was the Grand Finale Speaker for the GRAMMY Museum of Mississippi Beatles Symposium.is the foremost John Lennon expert and the author ofincluding(Lennon's life from 1940-1961),(1961-1963(1963-1964) and this year's(1964-1965). She is also one of the authors of. Kessler serves as the official blogger for The Fest for Beatles Fans and hosted "The John Lennon Hour" radio show for three years. She was the Chairperson for the GRAMMY Museum of Mississippi Beatles Symposium in 2016 and has been the Chairperson for Beatles at the Ridge's Symposium since 2012.Featured Artist for the BATR Symposium for 2017 isof Monroe, LA. Jeter is Artist in Residence at the University of Louisiana, Monroe and was the illustrator for Volume 3 in– creating 14 original lithographs for the book. He has been featured in one-man shows at Centenary College, Shreveport, Louisiana and New Mexico. Jeter is a gifted stone lithographer whose work was selected for the cover of Dr. Kit O'Toole's 2015 book,, and he has taught a seminar in lithography in Dublin, Ireland.Noted authors/speakers for the September event include:, author ofand. Dr. Womack is Dean of Humanities and Professor of English at Monmouth University, New Jersey and he is currently working on a new book about Sir George Martin entitled. In 2016, Dr. Womack was the editor ofand in 2014, he chaired Penn State Altoona's "Beatles International Symposium" featuring Mark Lewisohn.will return to BATR's Authors and Artists Symposium for the fifth time this year. In past years, Stagg has featured her extraordinary rock'n'roll cookbooks,. This year, however, she will be joining in the spirit of the "Summer of Love" theme by sharing a reading of her beloved kid-dult book. Lanea hosts the Recipe Records Radio Show on BlogTalk radio and has been a speaker at the New York and Chicago Fests for Beatle Fans and the GRAMMY Museum Beatles Symposium 2016.is returning to the Ridge for the third time with her extremely popular Beatles book,In 2016, Sara was chosen to contribute to a new volume on The Beatles entitled. Additionally, she is the creator of the well-respected website, Meet the Beatles for Real.is a third-year participant at the Ridge. She is noted for her interesting "Ten Sounds" lectures, and fans are anticipating her return with the distinguished works,and. Dr. O'Toole was a presenter at the GRAMMY Beatles Symposium in 2016 and is a Contributing Editor formagazine. She is also a reviewer and columnist for the websites Something Else Reviews and Blinded by Sound., 2015 winner of the Ridge Beatles Talent Contest and a presenter at last year's symposium, will be back in 2017 to perform at the Friday night (15 September) "Meet and Greet." He will also lead a "Beatles Sing-Along" on Saturday, culminating in a "Live Ridge Jam." Cameron has performed at the GRAMMY Museum Beatles Symposium and many venues in the Memphis area., pen and ink artist and photographer, will be returning to the Ridge for the fifth time this year. Kessler did the cover portrait of John Lennon for, Volume 3 in The John Lennon Series. His art was featured at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi Beatles symposium in 2016.Special vendors for this year's event include Beatle collectibles expert, Bud Loveall; poet Terri Whitney with her new book,, and noted Beatles blogger and author, Sandi Borowsky.A host of "Summer of Love" events and activities – including jugglers, face painters, and a "Live Mic Poetry Reading" hosted by Terri Whitney – will be a part of this year's festival.For more information about The 5Annual Beatles at the Ridge Authors and Artists Symposium, contact Jude Southerland Kessler at rjkess@comcast.net Follow the Ridge at https://www.facebook.com/ search/top/?q= beatles%20at% 20the... or via the website, http://www.beatlesattheridge.com