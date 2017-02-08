News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Florida Green Construction Receives Platinum Certified Florida Green Home Award
Share this: Palm Coast based Florida Green Construction has received a Platinum Certified Florida Green Home Award for their new model home. #PalmCoast #LiveGreen
"The Florida Green Home Certification Standard is 92 pages long, so this designation is no easy task," said Jeff. "Platinum is the top award so we are thrilled to have received this honor," he added. The new model is located at 24 Eastland Lane, Palm Coast and a ribbon cutting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22nd from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. The event is open to the public.
The Florida Green Building Coalition has implemented a tiered rating system based on points earned. A Bronze certification is 0-30 points over the minimum point threshold, a Silver certification is 31-60 points over the minimum point threshold, a Gold is 61-90 points over the minimum point threshold, and the Platinum is 91 points over minimum point threshold.
The Eastland Lane model and has earned certifications from five separate agencies. In addition to the Platinum Certified Florida Green Home award from the Florida Green Building Coalition, the home also received a Certified Florida Friendly Landscape certification from the University of Florida's IFAS Extension, a Florida Water Star Silver home certification from the St. Johns River Water Management District, an ENERGY STAR Qualified home certification, verified by the EPA, and a Build Smart® home certification by Florida Power & Light Company.
All of Florida Green Construction homes use sustainable green construction practices. Standard features include spray foam insulation in the roof, vinyl double pane windows, sealed duct work, air returns in all rooms, water efficient shower heads and toilets, and more.
Florida Green Construction homes are built virtually free of harmful chemicals. The homes offer a healthy indoor environment with reduced exposure to dust, mold and other allergy triggers. The homes are also safer from exterior threats and can be built to be resistant to hurricanes, tornados, and fires. "One popular feature is our sound suppressant homes," said Gene. "It's nice not to be able to hear your neighbor cutting their lawn early on a weekend morning," he added.
Green homes are comparably priced to traditionally built homes, plus homeowners continue to save over the lifetime of the home. The average savings on energy, water bills and homeowners insurance is $250 per month. Certified green homes resale value is up to 30% more than traditionally built homes in select U.S. states. In 2005, only 2% of new home construction was green, in 2016, approximately 38% of new construction was green. The National Association of Home Builders and the National Association of Realtors both report that 70% of new home buyers in the next decade will be looking for energy efficient, healthy to live in, Certified Green Homes.
The company is looking forward to participating once again in the Flagler County Parade of Homes this March and have won quality of construction and exclusive home design Parade awards in years past.
Florida Green Construction's office is located at 50 Leanni Way, Unit C-1 in Palm Coast, Fla. They can be reached via phone at 386-447-4151, or found online at http://floridagreenconstruction.us/
________
About Florida Green Construction Inc.
Florida Green Construction Inc. is a custom green homebuilder with a goal to allow customers to own sustainable, energy and water efficient homes, while living in a healthy, indoor environment. Florida Green Construction homes are built virtually free of harmful chemicals. The homes are also safer from exterior threats and can be built to be resistant to hurricanes, tornados, and fires. Florida Green Construction homes are comparably priced to traditionally built homes, plus homeowners continue to save over the lifetime of the home and enjoy a higher resale value than a traditional home.
About the Florida Green Building Coalition
The Florida Green Building Coalition is the leading certifier of green projects in Florida. To date it has 8,200 residential, over 15 million s.f. of commercial and high-rise, 53 land developments, and 72 local governments participating in its certification programs. FGBC certification programs are the only standards developed with climate specific criteria to address issues caused by Florida's hot-humid environment and natural disasters. The Florida Green Building Coalition (FGBC) is a nonprofit 501(C)3 Florida corporation founded in 2000 dedicated to improving the built environment. Its mission is "to lead and promote sustainability with environmental, economic, and social benefits through regional education and certification programs."
Contact
Daniel Wieland – Office Manager
***@floridagreenconstruction.us
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse