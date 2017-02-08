Country(s)
Industry News
Brandon Honda helps "drive" rescue pet adoptions year-round
Showroom features new, full-size cardboard cutouts of adoptable shelter pets
Eighteen cardboard cut-outs of shelter cats and dogs are now romping throughout the Brandon Honda showroom at 9209 E. Adamo Drive to steal the hearts of visitors and raise awareness of all the deserving, healthy dogs and cats available for adoption through breed specific rescue groups, SPCAs and humane societies, or at county-run shelters and animal services.
"My family and I have always had a deep passion for saving, fostering, and adopting shelter animals," said Marazzi. "They make wonderful pets when matched with just the right family for their personalities and needs. Sadly, crowded shelters simply can't feed and care for all the animals they receive, so many are forced to resort to euthanasia to keep their animal populations down to a manageable size. We feel a better solution is to encourage adoptions and foster arrangements, while raising funds for and volunteering at animal shelters."
Local pet photographer Adam Goldberg took photos recently at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd, in Tampa, FL 33619. Goldberg originally found his passion for photographing animals at the Humane Society of Broward County.
"Rescue animals can be especially hard to photograph when they are anxious and confused in the transition from a home or the streets to shelters," said Goldberg. "I've had to learn how to win their confidence so that they can relax and turn on their true personality for the camera."
Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is the only "open admission" animal shelter in Hillsborough County. They accept domestic animals regardless of breed, size or medical condition and are open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week. For more information call (813) 744-5660 or visit https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/
See a video of Goldberg's photos for Brandon Honda at https://www.facebook.com/
Brandon Honda, a division of Morgan Auto Group, is located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, FL 33619, one mile west of I-75. It is an award-winning, Green-Star Certified automobile service facility and works proactively to protect the environment. For more information, call 813-664-1234 or visit http://www.BrandonHonda.com.
Contact
Brandon Honda
***@brandonhonda.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse