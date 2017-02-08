News By Tag
From cop to health care administrator, Lando is a solid fit at Magnolias of Lancaster
Long Island native brings passion, dedication to executive director role at senior living community
Lando, 52, is a retired law enforcement officer who made the transition to working in senior care -- whether he is helping a senior live a better life during his or her twilight years, or offering assistance to those affected by dementia such as Alzheimer's disease.
"I retired early from law enforcement and began working in a nursing home as a purchasing manager," said Lando, a native of Long Island, New York, who served as a police officer in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, for more than seven years. "I obtained my personal care home administrator certification and have been working in senior living management ever since."
Lando has held administration positions at senior care communities since 2005. His enthusiasm and upbeat approach enabled Lando to change his career path without – to borrow a term from police lingo – missing a beat.
"People often express to me that they are unable to understand the transition from cop to health care executive," said Lando, who joined the Magnolias of Lancaster team in late 2016. "But it's easy for me. Growing up, children often ponder what they want to be -- an astronaut, a musician, a ballerina, a priest, a nurse. I knew from the age of 4 that I wanted to be a police officer, and am glad I got to do it."
"It allowed me to fulfill my purpose in life as I see it; to be in a position to help people," he continued. "I see the position as executive director in the same light. I am in a position to help residents, their families, coworkers, and the company. This is very fulfilling to me."
Lando also brought another important member of the team to Magnolias of Lancaster, located at 1870 Rohrerstown Road. His nearly 11-year-old Boxer named Doner is a community pet already popular among the senior residents and their family members.
Lando said he initially offered to care for Doner in 2006, when the Boxer was a puppy owned by a military couple stationed in Germany and about to be deployed to the Middle East. The two have been nearly inseparable since then.
Doner's original owners didn't want to break up the duo, especially after seeing how much the dog meant to the residents at a senior community in York, where Lando worked back then.
"Doner and I truly go everywhere together," Lando said. "When I'm out and about, I will generally bring him with me. People who know me and know Doner will welcome him into their business or their homes. We've been joined at the hip every day, 24 hours a day with very little deviation from that for the past 10-plus years."
"Seniors, generally speaking, do suffer a sense of loss and grieving as they get older," Lando continued. "They become more dependent on people and sometimes that creates depression. A dog or a pet is not judgmental. All he wants to do is share love and be loved. People are able to have a level of comfort with a pet that they might not have with a human being."
Lando has made an impression since joining the Magnolias of Lancaster team.
"Michael brings energy and a positive approach to our community," said Eric Walker, Director of Sales and Marketing at Pittsburgh-based IntegraCare, which operates Magnolias of Lancaster. "He truly is a leader who cares about his team, the residents and their family members."
Lando has two grown children and he is a grandfather. He and Doner reside in York. Lando also is a Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast who enjoys hiking, camping and hunting.
The civic-minded Lando has served on several boards of charitable organizations and is an English as a Second Language (ESL) instructor.
"Senior care is not a job to me," Lando said. "It is a passion as is trying to learn how best to help those affected by the devastation of dementia such as Alzheimer's. I hope that Magnolias of Lancaster is the premier provider serving this special need."
